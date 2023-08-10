Marvel Studios launches Avengers exhibition in Dizengoff Center

Marvel Studios launched an exhibition at Dizengoff Center in Tel Aviv, titled “Avengers: Beyond Earth’s Mightiest,” marking six decades since The Avengers made their first appearance in comic books.

The exhibition displays original costumes and accessories worn by actors playing some of the most famous Marvel superheroes such as Doctor Strange (including from the Eye of Agamotto), Black Panther, Thor (and his hammer), Ant-Man, Wasp, Captain America, Black Widow, and Hawkeye.

Cosplayers are also included in the event as cosplays of Black Widow, Hulk, Doctor Strange, and the Scarlet Witch were seen on the exhibition’s opening day, taking photos with attendees. Speaking of cosplays, a cosplay contest will be held on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Participants are asked to come dressed in their best Marvel cosplay.

There are photo booths set up for visitors to have their photos taken with props such as a replica of Mjolnir (Thor’s hammer) and Captain America’s shield, and a Marvel-themed shop selling over 3,000 different products and accessories.

Daily screenings of Marvel cartoons as well as feature films will take place and be free of charge. Last Sunday saw free screenings of Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain Marvel, and Iron Man. Further screenings of MCU feature films will follow throughout.

Brie Larson in ''Captain Marvel.'' (credit: Courtesy)

Whal other Marvel events are happening in Tel Aviv?

Think you know everything about Marvel? Because Kahoot quizzes of Marvel trivia questions will also be held nearly every day of the event.

The general public will also be invited to submit artwork inspired by Marvel comics and movies. A special committee consisting of Disney Israel and of Dizengoff Center representatives will select the outstanding works that will be displayed in the exhibition throughout the month.

The event is open from Sun.-Thu. from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event at Dizengoff will last for four weeks until September 1.