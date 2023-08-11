Jerusalem highlights August 11-17

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

Learn about the production of The Dybbuk Between Two Worlds by Shmuel Shohat, a well-known puppeteer, based on the S. Ansky play, as part of a special event in Hebrew at the Jerusalem Theatre (20 Marcus St.) in honor of the Dybbuk exhibition shown there. This free event will be held at 11 a.m. Patrons must sign up via (02) 560-5755.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

Mark the end of Shabbat by visiting Mazkeka (3 Shoshan St.) and rock to Hamsin. This back-to-back musical night will begin at 9 p.m. with Tomer Baruch and his Synthesized Sounds of the Sea.

Patrons can then enjoy songs from the recently released album Meet My Maker, by Boaz Bentur and Daniella Tourgeman. This English-language album features lots of live looping. NIS 60 per ticket.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

Foodies will enjoy visiting the Jerusalem Cinematheque to watch two episodes of the hit Israeli TV series Come Dine with Me. These two episodes are based in Jerusalem, and a lot of work went into ensuring that very different people sat together at the dinner table.

The Hebrew-language event will conclude with a discussion with Anat Reshef, the person in charge of casting the participants in the show. 8 p.m. at 11 Hebron Rd. NIS 20. Book via (02) 565-4333.

CHALLAH FOR Shabbat (credit: Tetiana Shyshkina/Unsplash)

MONDAY, AUGUST 14

Enjoy The Watching Machine, a theater performance for adults, today at 9 p.m. as part of the 32nd International Theater Festival HaKaron (no words used during the show). The festival brings to Liberty Bell Park some of the best visual theater and puppet shows for children and adults, produced here and abroad. Held until Thursday, August 17.

The premiere of Say the World is a Child, a Hebrew performance with four 10-year-old children, guided by director Moran Dovshani, also will be held today at 11:30 a.m. NIS 60 per ticket.

“The Feast,” a free public event, will be held under at the main festival square (Wednesday, August 16, from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.). The event, curated by the Sala-Manca Group, is based on a book for children the group recently published. Call (02) 561-8514 to learn more.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 15

Artists without studios, or people who want to use a space with work tools to tinker around, are welcome to visit HaMiffal (3 Hama’aravim St.) today from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and enjoy the tools and guidance provided. No prearrangement needed. This is also a good way to kick back and meet some of the most interesting people in the Jerusalem art scene today.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16

Visit the Yellow Submarine to enjoy the release concert of the album Songs for Empathy by the Nadav Friedman Quintet. Doors open at 8:30 p.m.; show begins at 9:30 p.m. NIS 80 per ticket. Learn more about the music here: www.nadavfriedman.com . 13 Harekavim St. Call (02) 679-4040 to book.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 17

Enjoy alternative Arab music during the 3 Daqat Festival at Feel Beit (4 Naomi St.). Starting at 7:30 p.m. and ending at 2 a.m., the three-night festival will include groups such as rock band Ghazall (Thursday, 9:30 p.m.), electro-pop group Zenobia, and rapper Al Octopus (Friday, August 18). Yusor Hamed, from Ramallah, will perform on Saturday, August 19.

NIS 80 per ticket. Patrons who do not speak fluent Arabic might enjoy Zenobia more than the text-rich “Bells” by Al Octopus or “Tuffah” by Hamed.

