Tel Aviv Cultural Center to host Winter Sounds music festival in March

ORIT SHAHAF and Tom Petrover of Hayehudim flank singer Avihu Medina last week at the media launch of Winter Sounds.

The Tel Aviv Cultural Center, also known as the Charles Bronfman Auditorium, or in Hebrew Hechal Hatarbut, has been home to some of the most enriching cultural activities over the last 66 years.

In a series of 15 live music performances showcasing Israeli music over four days, the annual Winter Sounds Festival, March 13-16, will celebrate all those years of artistic achievement with a full roster of diverse talent spanning and fusing musical genres, ages, and backgrounds from classical and Mizrahi music to singer-songwriter tributes and jazz. It’s a great opportunity for music enthusiasts to enjoy the talents of both established and emerging Israeli artists.

The inaugural night will honor both the resident Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra and Israeli Mizrachi music in an event titled Haperach Begani (The Flower in My Garden). The evening takes its name from Zohar Argov’s renowned song, emblematic of local Mizrahi music. Renowned genre performers like Avihu Medina, Avner Gedasi, Shimi Tavori, Nufar Salman, Esther Rada, and Bar Zabari will join forces with the orchestra on this special occasion.

More special evenings that will be held include 40 years since veteran Israeli performer David Broza’s The Woman By My Side, his most successful album and a turning point in his career. Broza will host Avraham Tal, Margol, and Shira Geffen (daughter of Jonathan Geffen). Broza will perform his beloved songs with his guests on the auditorium’s large stage.

The festival will host many Israeli artists who will span genres and cultures

Marina Maximilian will hold her first performance in the venue with her band, and Efrat Gosh will present JazzVibes, an evening of jazz songs dedicated to jazz icons.

Abba Sipur, a performance dedicated to the lyrics and songs by Jonathan and Aviv Geffen, accompanied by a string chamber orchestra and a piano, will bring new life to the loved songs paying homage to their combined genius. Berry Sakharof. (credit: BEN BRESKY)

Two local musical giants, Yoni Rechter and Eli Degibri, will present Dmama Ba’ir (Silence in the City), an intimate evening of virtuosic piano (Rechter) and saxophone (Degibri) duets, including Rechter’s beautiful songs as well as jazz standards.

Other performances include classical arrangements to beloved Israeli songs; HaYehudim hosting Lea Shabbat in an evening inspired by Shoshana Damari; and an evening of French chanson with nine singers and actors.

Alon Olearchik will perform his music together with the Israeli Jazz Orchestra; and there will be a cinematic homage to the Beatles’ songs, accompanied by a chamber orchestra.

Another fascinating presentation, Family Business, features actor Alon Abutbul and introduces the actor’s inaugural album. This album marks his collaborative effort with his daughter, Eliya, and the electronic band White Screen.

Not to be missed HaYehudim (“The Jews”) orchestra members Orit Shahaf, Tom Petrover, and Eran Mittleman will perform an uncharacteristic intimate evening of their greatest hits, an evening by lovers of their music.

In charge of the closing performance of the festival, Friends Singing Corinne (March 16), are Eran Zur, the musical director, and Haim Shemesh, the artistic director. This one-time event pays homage to singer-songwriter Corinne Allal and features prominent Israeli musicians, including Evyatar Banai, Assaf Amdursky, Arik Sinai, Berry Sakharof, and Noga Erez.

Allal takes the audience on a voyage spanning her five decades as a prominent musician, performer, and producer.

Every evening before the concerts, musical ensembles will entertain the audience in the lobby. Additionally, a historical exhibition showcasing 66 years of Israeli Culture at the Heichal will be on display.

Winter Sounds will be on at The Charles Bronfman Auditorium, Tel Aviv, March 13-16. For more information hatarbut.co.il/winter-24/