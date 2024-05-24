Jerusalem Highlights May 24 – 30

FRIDAY, MAY 24

Attend the “Love, Connection, and Communication” concert at the Jerusalem Theatre. Conductor Roni Porat will lead the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra as soprano Keren Hadar and tenor Nimrod Grinboim perform a duet from Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet; and the Candide duet composed by Leonard Bernstein, followed by a Hebrew adaptation of the songs “Somewhere” and “Tonight” from West Side Story.

11:30 a.m. Henry Crown Symphony Hall, 5 Chopin St. NIS 105 to NIS 120 per ticket. One hour. To book, call (02) 561-1498.

SATURDAY, MAY 25

Attend a Hebrew rock concert by Hemi Rudner at the Baarmon Community Pub, which marks its third anniversary as a local drinking and socializing venue for residents of Armon Hanatziv. 9:30 p.m. Free admission. 13 Olei Hagardom St. Call 054-549-8700 for more. 'AND HERE I Am’ (see Farther afield). (credit: Ma'ayan)

SUNDAY, MAY 26

Watch Rossini’s opera L’italiana in Algeri, directed by Moshe Leiser and Patrice Caurier for the Salzburg Festival. Mezzo-soprano Cecilia Bartoli takes on the role of Isabella, a young Italian woman who must face the unappealing prospect of being courted by Mustafa, the Bey of Algiers (played by bass Ildar Abdrazakov).

A 30-minute Hebrew lecture by opera series editor Merav Barak will take place at 6 p.m., with the Italian-language performance screened with English and Hebrew subtitles. The opera is 162 minutes long, with one intermission. NIS 79 to NIS 99 per ticket. Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St. Call (02) 560-5755 to book.

MONDAY, MAY 27

Listen to author Gila Fine as she sits down with Pardes Institute of Jewish Studies president Rabbi Leon Morris to discuss her new book, The Madwoman in the Rabbi’s Attic: Rereading the Women of the Talmud. Fine was described as “one of the great Talmud teachers of our time” by Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, who served as the chief rabbi of the UK.

In English. NIS 20 per person. At the Pardes Institute, 29 Pierre Koenig St. The book will be for sale at the event, and the cost of the ticket will be deducted from the purchase. To reserve a place, visit tickchak.co.il/61924.

TUESDAY, MAY 28

Attend an evening performance with a rich program of songs of devotion, inspiration, and praise under conductor Laila Mazal Yenshen as she leads the Musrara Choir in “The Calamity Dwellers.” The 9:15 p.m. event is one of a three-day celebration of music and art created for MusraraMix 2024.

At 7:30 p.m. the Musrara Modern Ensemble will perform A Rainbow in Curved Air by US composer Terry Riley. French musician Eryck Abecassis will perform Flux Venus Elettrika on a synthesizer at 10:15 p.m. Free admission. 22 Shivtei Israel St. For more, visit musraramix.com/2024/en.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29

Attend an evening performance of Schubert’s Symphony No. 4 (dubbed “Tragic”), followed by Fauré’s Requiem at the Clal Center. Soprano Tali Ketzef and baritone Guy Peltz will take to the stage alongside a massive musical cooperation between the 36-member Jerusalem Street Orchestra and the Jerusalem Chamber Choir with its 32 singers.

Seventy talents are expected to shine during the evening. Ticket range from NIS 30 to NIS 120; patron tickets start at NIS 250 and up. Doors open at 7:45 p.m.; the performance begins at 8:30 p.m. 97 Jaffa St. Visit www.eventer.co.il/req295 to book.

THURSDAY, MAY 30

Meet Laizy Shapiro, the screenwriter and director of the hit TV series Srugim, and join him on a guided Hebrew-language tour of the various locations used during the shooting of the series to describe the lives of the Jerusalem-based characters in it.

Offered by the Yad Yitzhak Ben-Zvi Institute at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. (each tour is roughly 90 minutes long). NIS 40 per ticket. This is but one guided walk in the capital in honor of Jerusalem Day. To book, call (02) 539-8888. Learn more at ybz.org.il.

Farther afield

✱ Jerusalem-based photographer Alan Meerkin released his book Distilling Jerusalem this month. The collection of black-and-white portraits of the city offers a visually appealing journey. Each photograph is placed in a manner that contrasts and plays off the one on the next page. NIS 60 per copy. To order, email ameerkinphotography@gmail.com.

✱ US-born artist Ma’ayan is donating 26% of the price of her artwork to support IDF widows and orphans through her “Oneness of Love” campaign. Prices of her art prints range from $44.69 for Tashlich to $81.47 for Entering the Garden of Eden, for example. Visit www.maayanprintcollection.com or call 052-8762373 to learn more.

