Jerusalem Highlights June 14 – June 20

Editor’s note: Due to the current security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

Attend a noon gallery Hebrew talk at the “Girls Just Wanna” exhibition, curated by Ayala Landow, at the New Gallery Artists’ Studios Teddy. The group exhibition includes works by Nil and Karin Romano, Bianca Eshel Gershuni, Yael Meiry, Riky Elkayam, and others.

Hours: Friday, Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Gate 22. Call (02) 546-8892 for more information.

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

Enjoy “Lassie: A New Adventure,” an event for kids at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. The morning event starts with a Hebrew introduction by Alon Gur Arye about this famous dog and continues with a screening of Lassie: A New Adventure, a 2023 German film shown with Hebrew dubbing. NIS 41. 11 Hebron Rd. Call (02) 565-433 to book.

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

Attend an English-language stand-up comedy show with Modi. Born in Israel and having grown up in Long Island, Modi played himself on the Netflix show When Jews Were Funny and was selected by The Hollywood Reporter as one of the top 10 comedians now working in New York City. Roughly 80 minutes, no intermission. 9 p.m. NIS 219 to NIS 249 per ticket. Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St. Call *6226 to book.

MONDAY, JUNE 17

Attend a solo concert by pop star Asaf Avidan on his Ichnology tour as he brings it to the Jerusalem Theatre. Avidan, who sings in English, is a global musical talent. He made minor history in 2013 when Galgalatz nominated him Musician of the Year, making him the first non-Hebrew performer to be given this award. ‘GIRLS JUST WANNA’: Nil and Karin Romano; a work shown (see Friday). (credit: HANAN SHAPIR)

Avidan will play various instruments on stage, and this sound-drenched evening seems highly promising. NIS 234 to NIS 264 per ticket. 20 Marcus St. Call *6226 to book.

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

Attend “Beethoven and the Cello” at the Jerusalem Music Centre, where pianist David Selig and cellist Gary Hoffman will play Beethoven’s sonatas and variations for cello and piano. 7 p.m. NIS 108 to NIS 120 per ticket. 3 Yemin Moshe St. Call (02) 300-2077 to reserve.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

Meet illustrator Hanoch Piven to learn “How to Survive a Flood and other Practical Advice from the Bible,” which is also the title of his new book, during this Beit Avi Chai child-oriented workshop meant for kids eight years old and up.

Piven is a highly regarded mixed media artist. Hebrew event. NIS 30 per child and NIS 10 for an accompanying adult. 4:45 p.m. at Beit Avi Chai, 44 King George Ave. Call (02) 621-5300 to book.

This is one workshop in a series of special events at Beit Avi Chai to promote reading during Hebrew Book Week.

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

Attend “Jewish Composers in America,” a festive evening concert offered by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra under the baton of maestro Leon Botstein. Flautist Rotem Braten will perform Appalachian Spring by Aaron Copland; Halil by Leonard Bernstein; Schumann’s Symphony No. 3; and Irving Fine’s (1962) Symphony.

Two hours with one intermission. 7:30 p.m. Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St. NIS 105 to NIS 120 per ticket. Call (02) 561-1498 to book.

Throwing a special party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.