Jerusalem Highlights MAY 31 – JUNE 6

FRIDAY, MAY 31

Join a morning guided walking tour in Hebrew around Beit Hanina and see the unfinished palace, originally built for King Hussein of Jordan, at Gibeah (Tell el-Ful). Take in the panoramic view of the urban sprawl and learn about the area, situated between Jerusalem and Ramallah, and its complex history.

Finish at Damasci Knafeh for a sweet pick-me-up after all that history. The starting point for the tour is the Beit Hanina light rail station at 9 a.m. The three-and-a-half-hour tour costs NIS 125 per person. Register online at eventbuzz.co.il/lp/event/beithanina24.

✱ Attend a special morning concert by the Israeli Vocal Ensemble at St. Andrew’s Church. Conductor Yuval Benozer leads organist Boris Zubin, soprano Tom Ben Ishai, and bass Alexey Kanunikov as they perform Requiem by Maurice Duruflé, and Mass in G by Francis Poulenc.

11 a.m. at 1 David Remez St. NIS 115 per ticket. Call 074-701-2112 to book. Those who are unable to attend but enjoy such music can explore the free VOD option at www.ivocal.co.il. SOPRANO Tom Ben Ishai (see Friday) (credit: Ori Elkayam)

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

Catch the end of the Jerusalem Cinematheque’s “Tribute to Barbara Stanwyck” by watching the 1956 black-and-white film There’s Always Tomorrow. Directed by Douglas Sirk, the movie tells the story of a deeply unhappy married man (Fred MacMurray) and Norma, a former lover (Stanwyck), who re-enters his life.

This classic production was bold for the late 1950s, as it dared to question the cherished American institution of marriage. Stanwyck, at one time the highest-paid woman in the US, came from a working-class background and was famous for being one of the kindest people in Hollywood. 4 p.m. 11 Hebron Rd. NIS 41. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

SUNDAY, JUNE 2

Enjoy culture and music events, part of the “This Is Jerusalem” series of events to mark Jerusalem Day. Meet members of Las Piratas Piratas, a street music collective operating in the city for almost a decade, and hear about its vision and musical projects at 7:15 p.m. Free of charge.

At Gan Hasus (Horse Park, between King George and Ben-Yehuda streets). Sign up online via www.coing.co/JLM_YC_Yazamot/144605.

MONDAY, JUNE 3

Walk in partnership with members of various Jerusalem denominations during the Jerusalem Interfaith March for Human Rights and Peace. Departing at 4 p.m. from Zion Square, the march will take participants to the New Gate and Jaffa Gate.

Afterward, a dialog among members of the various faiths will take place. Participants are welcome to bring religious items but are requested not to carry national flags.

TUESDAY, JUNE 4

Attend the premiere of Houdini, a ballet adaptation about the great magician Harry Houdini. Born to Jewish parents who immigrated to the US at the turn of the century, Erik Weisz took on his stage name as a nod to French magician Jean-Eugene Robert-Houdin.

Robert-Houdin wrote about the art of stage magic, and his work deeply impacted the young Weisz. Houdini was loved, made elephants vanish on stage, escaped death traps. He died at age 52 in 1926, forever cementing his iconic status as an escape artist of the neon age.

Created by Nadia Timofeeva, this ballet about Houdini’s life holds magical promise. 8:30 p.m. 70 minutes without intermission. Tickets range between NIS 99 and NIS 129. Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St. Call (02) 560-5755 to book.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

The terrace of Muslala is the venue for a special evening by Home-Base Israel, a foundation that connects the homeless community, including those in Jerusalem, via sports. This is a chance to meet the homeless and learn about their life stories. 7:30 p.m. 97 Jaffa Rd. (enter from the Clal building). Free admission upon registration. Sign up at www.coing.co/JLM_YC_Yazamot/145912 or learn more about the foundation at 050-623-0242.

THURSDAY, JUNE 6

Attend an evening movement workshop with dance therapist Eileen Shulman at the Marie Gallery, 12 Agrippas St. The class will be held in the same venue of artist Chana Cromer’s textile artworks, featured in the “Suspended in the Void” exhibition. Call 054-797-2848 to learn more and to book your spot.

