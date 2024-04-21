Police arrest nine terror suspects in east Jerusalem

Police arrested nine suspects, residents of Iswayia in east Jerusalem, in recent weeks for throwing explosives, fireworks, and stones at security forces, the police said on Sunday morning.

The nine suspects, aged 17 to 23, were arrested after police investigations into riots that occurred following October 7 in Isawiya. Police forces arrested nine residents of Isawiya in East Jerusalem, police announced April 21, 2024. (Illustrative). (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Police investigation found that the suspects had been involved throughout the years in violent riots in the neighborhood but also on Temple Mount.

Suspect hung Palestinian Islamic Jihad flags

During one incident, police reported that one of the suspects hung numerous Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) flags and photographed himself with a weapon after, according to suspicion, he had fired it.

Police further stated a bill of indictment was expected to be filed against them.