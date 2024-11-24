Jerusalem Highlights: November 22-28

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Visit the Drunk Gardner, a new pub that opened in Rehavia recently, which offers a blend of good wines and horticulture.This is one of the handful of capital bars that are open on Friday nights. So raise a glass to keeping the vibes alive at a difficult time for the hospitality industry.43 Aza St. Hours: Friday from 3 p.m., Saturday from 1 p.m., Sunday to Thursday from 7 p.m. Call 052-664-8343 to learn about the menu.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Watch a live screening of Puccini’s Tosca at the Met: Live in HD series at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. Soprano Lisa Davidsen plays the title role alongside Quinn Kelsey as chief of police Scarpia, and tenor Freddie De Tommaso as artist Cavaradossi. Conducted by Xian Zhang, this is a three-hour opera classic.8 p.m. Italian with English subtitles. NIS 170 per ticket. Jerusalem Cinematheque, 11 Hebron Rd. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Attend the opening performance of the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra’s new season at the YMCA as violinist Kati Debretzeni performs music by Handel, Bach, and Johann Georg Pisendel.8 p.m. NIS 160 per ticket. 26 King David St. To book, call *6119.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Attend Dream of the 20th Century, a concert by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra under conductor George Pehlivanian. Enjoy Petrushka by Stravinsky; Remembering Benny Goodman by Eugene Levitas; and Moscow, Cheryomushki by Shostakovich.7:30 p.m. Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St. NIS 150 per ticket. Call 1-700-70-4000.✱ Join Maryland native country line instructor Atara Mayer and pick up a few moves at the First Station’s Country-Western Line Dancing. Open to men and women of all ages, line dancing means the dancers are indeed standing in one line and performing the various steps in unison – but there is no physical touching. Women who want to do so can always select to stand in a line with other women.While some dancers like to show up in boots and wear a cowboy hat, it’s the heart, not the hat, that makes the cowboy.4 David Remez St. 7 p.m-8 p.m. Pay what you may. Learn more at www.jlmlinedancing.com.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Watch the gentle 2000 Taiwanese film Yi Yi at Cinema by Sam Spiegel. Directed by Edward Yang, this is a drama about three generations of a middle-class family in Taipei that seeks some spiritual meaning in this uneasy world.8 p.m. 3 Menora St. NIS 35. Chinese with Hebrew subtitles. To book, go to cinema.jsfs.co.il.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Miracle on South Division Street, an English-language theater production about a Buffalo, New York, soup kitchen and the Catholic faith, returns to the Jerusalem Theatre, with a twist.Written by Tom Dudzick and directed by Yael Valier, the play centers on the Nowak family. Clara runs a soup kitchen and maintains a shrine to the Blessed Mother; a family legend is that Mother Mary appeared at the family barber shop in 1942. Clara’s daughter Ruth would like to tell this story to the world, but the family discussion concerning the exact details of this miracle leads to some surprises.The performance will be followed by an unusual English conversation with Shannon Nuszen. Nuszen grew up as an evangelical Christian and believed that it is very important for Jews to become evangelical, too.For this purpose, she got to know Jewish people and began hearing recorded talks by Rabbi Tovia Singer. As a result, she became convinced that Judaism, not Christianity, is the true faith. She converted to Judaism, now lives in the West Bank, and heads Beyneynu (Among Us), a watchdog organization that keeps track of missionary work, which is illegal in Israel.In 2021, Beyneynu exposed Michael Elkcohen, who claimed to be Jewish but actually was a missionary working in the French Hill neighborhood, according to an Aish HaTorah interview with Nuszen.Other post-theater, theology-themed talks include Father William Russel (Thursday, November 28) and Rabbi John Krug (Saturday, November 30).7:30 p.m. NIS 76-NIS 95. 20 Marcus St. Call (02) 560-5755 to book.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28

Attend the opening of “All Too Human,” a new exhibition by recent graduates of the Bezalel Art Academy Visual Communications Department, curated by Yael Burshtin. Be sure to view the video installation Melancholic Objects, by Lior Shalev, which is coupled with recordings of the artist speaking with animated versions of real-life souvenirs and inherited items she is now saying goodbye to.7 p.m. 1 Zemora St. Free. Hours: Sunday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On display until Thursday, December 12.

