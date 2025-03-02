Shape-shifting science: Jerusalem exhibition unveils self-morphing materials

Incredibly natural and even synthetic materials can – like magic – move and create for themselves a new shape like roses or curled fingers when exposed to light, cold, heat, humidity, or other forces, all without manual assembly, motors, molds, or applied pressure.

These spellbinding effects are on display at a special exhibition at Jerusalem’s Bloomfield Science Museum that will be open until the end of May.

“Automorphia” – “auto” meaning “self,” and “morph” referring to the gradual change from one thing to another – showcases the shape-shifting materials inspired by nature and how materials can morph without the application of external forces, paving the way for sustainable design and innovation.

It draws inspiration from nature, such as the way plant leaves curl in response to humidity (hygroscopic motion) or how proteins fold into intricate shapes. The materials leverage internal properties like differential expansion, programmed stress, or chemical reactions to redesign themselves.

The seed pod involves uneven growth across the thickness. When it is young and moist, the two sides of the pod are flat and fit together, thus protecting the young seeds. Each pod is constructed of two fibrous layers in perpendicular layers that shrink when they’re dry. The result is a curvature that causes it to twist in opposite directions and shoot the seeds all around it.

The exhibition makes it possible for visitors to discover how these principles can revolutionize engineering, architecture, and industry, leading to more efficient and sustainable design solutions. They can be harnessed in industrial materials, architectural design, and beyond – from plant-inspired hygroscopic structures that respond to humidity to advanced self-morphing ceramics and composite materials, providing a glimpse into a future where material science draws inspiration directly from nature’s own innovations.

By reducing material waste and energy consumption, self-morphing materials present a transformative alternative to traditional manufacturing, showcasing how science can emulate nature to create smarter, more adaptive technologies. It could even be used to produce better materials to envelop buildings.

It was a joint effort of groundbreaking research from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s Racah Institute of Physics, led by Prof. Eran Sharon, with Arielle Blonder from the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa. The exhibition is supported by the Jack, Joseph, and Morton Mandel Foundation and the Jerusalem Foundation.

“This exhibition illuminates how natural self-forming processes can guide design and engineering, offering a more efficient and sustainable approach to creating materials and structures,” said Rony Ben-Chaim, director of the museum, at the opening ceremony attended by over 100 invited guests. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Prof. Eran Sharon’s lab at the Hebrew University to bring this vision to life.”

Sharon, who co-founded the Automorphia research group with Blonder, explained, “Industrial manufacturing processes treat solid materials as static and passive entities shaped by external forces. As a result, many of these processes are inefficient, wasteful, and produce excessive material waste. In contrast, nature demonstrates that materials can be active participants in shaping through growth.

“If we can apply self-design principles to industrial and architectural materials, we can create more efficient, sustainable, and dynamic products with natural properties. We chose to present these technologies through a variety of exhibits – some engineering-focused, some artistic or design – to showcase their versatility and potential applications.”

A blue, green, and white structure on display shows flat-printed polylactic acid or polylactide (PLA) sheets morphing into 3D shapes when entering hot water, an outcome of its internally printed structure.

PLA is a thermoplastic made from renewable resources. It can be made from cornstarch, tapioca roots, or sugarcane. It is often used in the food and beverage industry to wrap eco-sensitive food products. At the exhibition opening, a small PLA sheet was handed to every participant for trying out.

Mayor Moshe Lion and Hebrew University President Prof. Asher Cohen welcomed the cooperation between the museum, the university, and the municipality. They said the exhibition was previously displayed at the London Design Biennale and won warm accolades as a “rare mix of architecture, science, engineering, art, culture, and the humanities.”