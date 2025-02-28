Jerusalem Highlights: February 28 – March 6

Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Enjoy Opera Highlights at the Jerusalem Music Centre. The noon performance with soprano Danit Berkovich and bass-baritone Dmitrii Negrimovskii include arias and duets composed by Mozart, Bellini, Mussorgsky, and many others, accompanied by pianist Zukhra Sharipova.

Free upon pre-registration. 3 Yemin Moshe Street. Call (02) 623-4347 to book.

SATURDAY, MARCH 1

Families might enjoy taking their young children to “Automorphia,” a new science-based exhibition at the Bloomfield Science Museum. Based on how some materials in nature are able to change their shape, the exhibition explores innovative design, such as flat thermoplastic sheets taking on a 3-D shape when soaked in hot water, or tiles that change their form under pressure.

3 Sderot Hamuzionim. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. NIS 65 per ticket. Free for children under age five. NIS 52 for Jerusalem residents. Learn more at mada.org.il/en/museum-exhibitions/automorphia

Come watch ‘The Green Bird’ by Carlo Gozzi at Nissan Nativ Acting Studio Jerusalem (see Monday). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

SUNDAY, MARCH 2

Mark International Women’s Day at the Jerusalem Theatre with two Hebrew lectures. Adi Cohen Rahamim will discuss how to find yourself using the tools of neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) at 6:30 p.m.

This will be followed by a lecture at 7:30 p.m. by Ya’ara Keidar about the power of fashion to shape the world. The lecture will focus on the life of Jacqueline Kennedy and how she turned herself into a powerful icon.NIS 120 to NIS 150 per ticket. 20 Marcus Street. The evening begins at 6 p.m. with wine and snacks. Call (02) 560-5755 to book.

MONDAY, MARCH 3

Watch a Hebrew theater performance of The Green Bird, a 1765 commedia dell’arte Italian play by Carlo Gozzi adapted to Hebrew by Itamar Bilu and director Alina Fishzon.

Performed by the Nissan Nativ Acting Studio students, this lively adaptation focuses on two characters, Renzo and Barbarina. The brother and sister attempt to survive in the city of Monterotondo, ruled by the wicked Tartagliona.Gozzi intended the play to be a humorous presentation of the philosophy of the Enlightenment, common in his time.

When the siblings are kicked out of their home by their adoptive father, the butcher, he informs them that – after reading philosophy books – he now sees that all human actions are rooted in self-interest, and he regrets adopting them.

Barbarina wonders if the green bird that follows her around, wanting to play, is also motivated by such base needs. This detail lent the play its name.

8 p.m. Additional shows are planned for each evening from Monday, March 3, to Thursday, March 6, at the same hour. NIS 60 per ticket. 3 Menora Street. To book, visit www.nissan-nativ.org.il/he/home.

TUESDAY, MARCH 4

Enjoy an evening performance at the Brigham Young University as violinist Julian Rachlin, pianist Denis Kozhukhin, and violist Sarah Mcalervy perform works by César Franck and Olli Mustonen. This Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra event is free upon pre-registration.

1 Hadassah Lampel Street, Mount Scopus. Online registration via byu-jc.org/schedule.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 5

Watch Tuesdays with Morrie, an adaptation of the 1997 memoir by Mitch Albom. This performance, produced by Theater and Theology in partnership with Rhinoceros Productions, explores finding joy in life, and meaning in its eventual ending.

8:30 p.m. Shows also on March 6, 7, and 8. The English-language performance is followed by an audience discussion with clinical psychologist Rabbi Dr. John Krug. Beit Mazia, 18 Mesilat Yesharim Street. Call 050-873-3347 to learn more. Book via www.theaterandtheology.com.

THURSDAY, MARCH 6

Visit “Divine Inspiration,” a new exhibition at the Israel Museum, and enjoy a noon lecture in Hebrew by curator Shlomit Steinberg about the richness of the works on display.

The theme of inspiration through the ages – from Apollo, who in Greek mythology brought bright ideas to the human realm, to the divine inspiration granted by God to His seekers – is the thread that connects all the carefully selected artwork in this exhibition.

NIS 62 per ticket. The 40-minute talk is included in the price of admission. 11 Derech Ruppin. Call (02) 670-8811 for more.

Throwing a special event? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Email hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Write “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.