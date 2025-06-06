Jerusalem highlights: June 6-12

Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, JUNE 6

Bite into a grilled cheese sandwich at Blondie – A Taste of Home (32 Emek Refaim Street). Made from three different cheeses, the portion comes with a pickle and two sauces – basil, and spicy mayo. NIS 49. There is also lemon pie and other freshly made baked goods. Open: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 7

Visit the Jerusalem Cinematheque and watch the National Theater’s adaptation of the 1964 film Dr. Strangelove, directed by Stanley Kubrick. Steve Coogan takes on the mantle of Peter Sellers, performing a multitude of roles in this deeply funny and tragic depiction of how mankind comes to an atomic end.

11 a.m. Jerusalem Cinematheque, 11 Hebron Road. NIS 75. Two hours. Call (02) 565-4333 to book. Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)

SUNDAY, JUNE 8

Attend a screening of Memoir of a Snail, directed by Adam Elliot. This Australian stop-motion animation film follows the life of Grace Pudel (Sarah Snook), a child who collects snails to overcome trauma, and her friendship with an older woman (Jacki Weaver).

Cheery and unusual, this English-language film will delight anyone who enjoys works like Tim Burton’s 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas.

8:30 p.m. Cinema by Sam Spiegel, 3 Menora Street. NIS 35. Visit cinema.jsfs.co.il for more information.

MONDAY, JUNE 9

Families with children between the ages of six and 12 might relish a special event devoted to the works of Nurit Zarchi. Patrons are invited to come with their dolls and pajamas and enjoy Good Night, Alligator. This is a stage adaptation of Zarchi’s more famous works for children, set within the context of a slumber party.

5:30 p.m. 44 King George Street. Held as part of the Book Hospital Festival at Beit Avi Chai. NIS 30 per child, NIS 10 per adult. Call (02) 621-5300 to book. The festival will continue until Thursday, June 12. Visit www.bac.org.il/events for more (Hebrew site).

TUESDAY, JUNE 10

Visit Brigham Young University (1 Hadassa Lampel Street) and attend a free performance by violinist Julian Rachlin and violist Sarah McElravy. Titled “Intimate Romanticism,” the program includes works by Ravel, Prokofiev, and Tchaikovsky.

8 p.m. One hour. No intermission. Call (02) 626-5666 to reserve. Held as part of the Chamber Series with the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 11

Attend a l’chaim reception for a new mystery novel by Tami Ellison. Strange Fire is a Kabbalistic thriller that reimagines prophecy and technology after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. Ellison will discuss faith and Hamikdash 3.0 - a virtual third Temple – as described in the novel.

7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. 161 Jaffa Road. Free, but reservations are required. Visit TamiEllison.com to book. Books will be available for purchase at the event (NIS 80).

THURSDAY, JUNE 12

Visit Hansen House (14 Gedalyahu Alon Street) and head to the garden to enjoy a nocturnal party with DJ Miri Petel. The three-hour event will require each patron to don headphones and join the dance. Held as part of the fifth edition of the Mawal Baladi Festival.

10:15 p.m. NIS 25 per ticket. Call (02) 566-1291 to book.

