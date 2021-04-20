The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Shimshon Harel and Yakoub Hanna (photo credit: OHAD RECHES AND ITAI BELSON / WEIZMANN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE)
Shimshon Harel and Yakoub Hanna (photo credit: OHAD RECHES AND ITAI BELSON / WEIZMANN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE)

At Weizmann Institute, friends learn about 'fetuses, mice, organs'
By MICHAL GALANTI  
APRIL 20, 2021 19:37
On Sunday evening, the Hilton Tel Aviv Hotel held their first physical get-together in some time of members of the Israeli Friends Association of the Weizmann Institute of Science. The association is headed by Shimshon Harel, who is one of the owners of America-Israel Investments Ltd., and Yael Goren-Wegman, executive director of the Israeli Friends Association.
 
As part of the event, Prof. Yakoub Hanna, a senior scientist from the Department of Molecular Genetics at the Weizmann Institute, addressed the gathering.

Hanna, who gained worldwide fame after he recently succeeded in raising mouse embryos outside the fetus in his laboratory, captivated the audience in a lecture entitled “Fetuses, Mice and Organ Transplants.”

In addition, those present listened to an off-the-record presentation by a senior security figure. Among those present at the evening were Prof. Alon Chen, President of the Weizmann Institute of Science; Prof. Irit Sagi, Vice President for Technology Transfer; Yitzhak and Adia Suari; Yael and Rami Unger; Pascal and Ilana Mantoux; and many others.


Prof. Alon Chen and Prof. Irit Sagi (Credit: OHAD RECHES AND ITAI BELSON / WEIZMANN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE)



