Senior TV industry figures arrived in Tel Aviv to celebrate HOT's annual content & innovation event

Senior figures in the television industry arrived at the festively decorated Hangar 11 in the Tel Aviv port on Sunday morning to celebrate HOT's annual content and innovation event.

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel graced the event with his presence and announced the Israeli Foundation for Television Creation.

HOT CEO Tal Granot-Goldstein conducted the celebration of Israeli content and said that NIS 130 million will be invested this year in more than 50 new series, of which eight will be produced together with bodies from Israel and abroad.

Granot-Goldstein also expressed pride that more than 20 original productions have been sold to international broadcasters in the past two years and unveiled the new HOT ONE multimedia device that will provide an innovative content experience and will be launched during the year.

Nadav Chanin, HOT's VP of Content and Innovation, presented Israeli series that will feature new productions alongside continued production of popular series.