The Jerusalem Post and Women Entrepreneurs

The Jerusalem Post and WE (“Women Entrepreneurs'') celebrated their inaugural Women’s Entrepreneurship Summit in Tel Aviv on Tuesday night. The event brought together leading women from the fields of high-tech, biotechnology, marketing and more for a series of informative interviews and panel discussions, networking and development opportunities.
The conference included a next-gen women entrepreneurs competition sponsored by the Luzzatto Group.
Among the participants were: Ofra Strauss, chairperson of Strauss Group; Dr. Esther (Eti) Luzzatto, CEO of the Luzzatto Group; Galia Inbar, executive vice president, chief human resources officer and head of global communications and brand at Teva; Michelle Taite, chief marketing officer of Mailchimp, Intuit; Yifat Oron, senior managing director at Blackstone; Regine Shevach, head of Merck’s Israel Technologies Center; Shirel Oded, digital, e-commerce and marketing director for Estee lauder Companies, Israel; and many others.
Yossi Vardi (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prof. Rivka Carmi Former President Ben-Gurion University. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Dr. Dorit Dor Chief Product Officer Check Point. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Dr. Liraz Margalit Digital Psychologist Co-founder Topicx. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Ofra Strauss, Chairperson, Strauss Group. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Michal Ziso CEO ZISO (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Michelle Taite Chief Marketing Officer of Mailchimp, Intuit. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Regine Shevach Head of Merck Israel Technologies Center Merck. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Yifat Oron Senior Managing Director, Blackstone (former Leumi Tech CEO). (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Dr. Esther (Eti) Luzzatto CEO The Luzzatto Group with competition winner Or Harel. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Shirel Oded Digital E-commerce Marketing Director, Estee lauder Companies Israel. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Ruth Wasserman Lande Knesset Member (Blue and White). (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Inbar Badian Strategy Innovation PM, CTO office, Microsoft Israel R&D (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Hana Rado Founder Chairperson, Group 19 Founder and President, Supersonas. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Galia Inbar Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Head of Global Communications and Brand at Teva. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)