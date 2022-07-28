The Jerusalem Post and Women Entrepreneurs

The Jerusalem Post and WE (“Women Entrepreneurs'') celebrated their inaugural Women’s Entrepreneurship Summit in Tel Aviv on Tuesday night. The event brought together leading women from the fields of high-tech, biotechnology, marketing and more for a series of informative interviews and panel discussions, networking and development opportunities.

The conference included a next-gen women entrepreneurs competition sponsored by the Luzzatto Group.

Among the participants were: Ofra Strauss, chairperson of Strauss Group; Dr. Esther (Eti) Luzzatto, CEO of the Luzzatto Group; Galia Inbar, executive vice president, chief human resources officer and head of global communications and brand at Teva; Michelle Taite, chief marketing officer of Mailchimp, Intuit; Yifat Oron, senior managing director at Blackstone; Regine Shevach, head of Merck’s Israel Technologies Center; Shirel Oded, digital, e-commerce and marketing director for Estee lauder Companies, Israel; and many others.

