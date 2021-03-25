MUST INSPIRE

Chelsea FC has launched a unique, new exhibition to commemorate Jewish athletes and the Holocaust, under the long-term global campaign against antisemitism that the club and Abramovich personally have been leading. The ’49 Flames’ exhibition includes contributions from leading voices against antisemitism from around the world led by President of Israel Reuven Rivlin, Natan Sharansky, UK Government Antisemitism Adviser Lord John Mann, Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog, and others.
In addition, a cornerstone for the Israeli Center for Advanced Nuclear Medicine was laid at Sheba Medical Center, thanks to the generous support and contribution of Abramovich.