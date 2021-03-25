The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Roman Abramovich (photo credit: CHELSEA FC/COURTESY)
Roman Abramovich (photo credit: CHELSEA FC/COURTESY)

MUST INSPIRE

By MICHAL GALANTI  
MARCH 25, 2021 08:30
Two important projects have been recently launched, thanks to Jewish philanthropist Roman Abramovich, the owner of the Chelsea football club.

Chelsea FC has launched a unique, new exhibition to commemorate Jewish athletes and the Holocaust, under the long-term global campaign against antisemitism that the club and Abramovich personally have been leading. The ’49 Flames’ exhibition includes contributions from leading voices against antisemitism from around the world led by President of Israel Reuven Rivlin, Natan Sharansky, UK Government Antisemitism Adviser Lord John Mann, Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog, and others.

In addition, a cornerstone for the Israeli Center for Advanced Nuclear Medicine was laid at Sheba Medical Center, thanks to the generous support and contribution of Abramovich.

 

 


