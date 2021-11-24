IDF wounded veterans receive honors at tribute event

As part of the National Day of Appreciation for IDF members Wounded in Israel’s Wars and Terror Attacks, the Friends of the IDF Disabled Veterans organization marked the conclusion of an extensive media campaign designed to remind everyone that the story of IDF wounded veterans is the story of us all.

As well, the rehabilitation of those who gave of their body and soul for the safety of the State of Israel and its citizens continues for many years, and sometimes never ends.

The tribute event opened with TED lectures by IDF wounded Oren Blitzblau and Dana Pinchasov, continued with a lecture by the poet Shimrit Orr, author of the song “Hallelujah” and the wife of the late actor Yossi Virzanki, concluding with a performance by singer Idan Amidi.

Chairman of the Friends of the IDF Disabled Veterans Adi Strauss told those present that the organization assists 58,154 wounded IDF in their rehabilitation, of whom 1,716 were recognized in the past year.

Honoring the event with their attendance were former IDF Chief of Staff and Defense Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Yoav Galant, Shelly Menachem, who is active in the organization; and Golan Einat, owner of the Zappa group.