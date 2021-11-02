IDF Disabled Veterans to share stories with schoolchildren

Israeli schools will mark IDF Disabled Veterans appreciation month this month with some 150 veterans going to schools to meet with children and share their personal stories and tales of their service.

The IDF Disabled Veterans Organization, along with the Education Ministry, set up this project in order to mark the month during which Israelis express their appreciation for veterans and those injured in terror attacks. Ceremonies will also be held and special lessons taught during the month in order to mark it.

"I consider this special project to be very important," said IDF Disabled Veterans Organization Chair Adi Kleiman. "This is another way to recognize the huge sacrifice of those who were injured fighting for the safety of Israel.

"The meeting between the disabled veterans and the next generation gives the young people a chance to learn and get to know that daily reality of disabled veterans; and to thank them for their daily battle for rehabilitation and a return to a full life that is an inspiration for us all."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting with Idan Kleiman, head of the IDF disabled veterans organization in Tel Aviv, April 18, 2021. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Multiple events will occur over the course of the month, including a march for those injured in Israeli Security Service jobs, events in local municipalities and a Hanukkah candle lighting with Israel's president.