Kfar Zoharim inaugurates center for therapeutic horseback riding

Last Friday, an event was held to inaugurate the center for therapeutic horseback riding of Kfar Zoharim, founded by Rabbi Yitzchak David Grossman, winner of the Israel Prize.

Hosting the event along with Rabbi Grossman were businessman and philanthropist Aaron Frenkel and his wife Maja, who were among the leading partners in establishing the center and contributed to the establishment and construction of the event hall built above the center.

Kfar Zoharim is a youth village for the rehabilitation of at-risk youth. The children of the village are all ultra-Orthodox youths who have dropped out, who came from ultra-Orthodox homes and were expelled from regular frameworks and the community.

The boys, aged 14-18, study and receive a full matriculation certificate and then enlist in meaningful and full service in the IDF.

Arriving to honor the event: Tzachi Hayun, CEO of the village, Netanel Slominski, VP of Rabbi Grossman Enterprises, Eldad Fresher, David Fattal and others.