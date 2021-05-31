Annual Friends’ Meeting marks 75th year of Israel Music Conservatory

Rubinstein Shamgar told the Friends about the flagship social programs held by the Conservatory, including the key SOUL program for IDF soldiers and fighters who are dealing with post-trauma.

In the final segment of the evening, a joint orchestra of students from the Tel Aviv Conservatory and the students of the Polyphony Conservatory in Nazareth performed as part of a joint musical program by young Arab and Jewish musicians (the Chamber Music and Social Leadership Program). The students played the piece “Spring in the East” by the Arab composer Nizar Elkhatar, a graduate of the Tel Aviv Conservatory, who conducted the orchestra.

Among the guests were retired Supreme Court President Aharon Barak and his wife Elisheva, retired Supreme Court President Dorit Beinisch and her husband Yehezkel, retired Supreme Court Justice Edna Arbel, Israel Prize winner Dr. Joseph Ciechanover, retired Supreme Court Justice Yitzhak Zamir and his wife Rina, retired Supreme Court Justice Theodore Orr and musicians Zvi Avni, Aryeh Levanon, and Gil Shohat.

The chairman of the Friends Association, retired District Court Judge Michal Rubinstein Shamgar, hosted the annual Friends’ Meeting held on Saturday evening to mark the 75th anniversary of the Israel Music Conservatory. The meeting was held to mark the multi-generational continuity of the Conservatory, with top musicians from among its teachers, students, and graduates taking part.