Meet Yarden Kleiman: The Israeli saxophonist bringing electric energy to parties

Yarden Kleiman, whose stage name is Yarden Saxophone, is currently one of the most prominent musicians on the electronic music scene in Israel.

Kleiman, a saxophonist, creator, and electronic music producer, recently received an artist’s visa to the United States, allowing her to perform there at clubs, festivals and events. Yarden and the saxophone have conquered stages and parties around the world in recent years - including London, New York, Madrid, Athens, the Maldives, Munich, the French Alps, Barcelona and more.



Yarden Kleiman live show (Credit: Idan Horta, courtesy of Mega Tickets)

Her unique show combines electronic music and saxophone playing with mixes that she has prepared. She plays techno, house and pop sets and creates a combination of live music with electronic music. Her resume includes warm-up shows for the Chainsmokers, DJs Marshmello and Afrojack, as well as being invited to play on behalf of major companies, including Twitter and Google.

Kleiman’s videos on social media are also receiving many views, and she opened the new year with performances in Miami and Los Angeles.