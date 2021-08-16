New York socialite Richie Akiva spends weekend in Israel

The outbreak of the Delta coronavirus strain in Israel could not deter New York businessman Richie Akiva, a Puerto Rican Jew, from visiting the country this past week.





Akiva is a member of an influential and reputed family, which owns the Butter Group, that owns and manages highly-regarded clubs across the United States that are regularly visited by stars such as Justin Bieber, Nas, Jay-Z, Rihanna, Kate Moss, Jennifer Lopez , Leonardo DiCaprio and Naomi Campbell.





Akiva began the past weekend in the swimming pool of the luxury Jaffa Hotel.





From there he proceeded to a pool party with Omer Adam , where he met David Halperin, the initiator of the ‘Evil speech (Lashon Hara) does not speak to me' project – who provided him with the project’s latest jewelry – and other friends.





In the evening, Akiva was hosted for Kiddush at the home of his good friend, the successful Israeli artist Roy Nahum, who designed the cover of Rihanna's album.





Later that night, Akiva, Adam and Nahum were spotted at a party in one of Tel Aviv's luxury towers.



