MUST VISIT

Orit Fuchs lives and works in Tel Aviv and is a storyteller with a deep, pure and unquenchable appetite for artistic self-expression. Her medium spans the gamut - sculptures, painting, typography, illustration, knitting, photography, and more - whatever works best to bring her vision to life.



Her understanding of the human psyche and her fierce talent morph into moving work that takes place somewhere in between fiction and reality, capturing glimpses from wondrous perspectives.



Fuchs places the female image at the center of her work, in monumental portraits of strong, dramatic, self-confident, opinionated, defiant women with plenty of attitude. Her female characters are imbued with the full spectrum of human emotion and state of mind. Fuchs has made her presence known in the international art scene, with acclaimed projects and exhibitions in hubs like Toronto, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Korea, and Taiwan.





Website: