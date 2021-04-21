Nili Lotan: The Israeli fashion maven turned hero of New York

Lotan’s influences remain rooted in her upbringing, inspired by a love for fashion from an early age. With her design studio, flagship store and home in TriBeCa, Lotan’s work is shaped by the intimacy and neighborhood experience of New York City.

In the spring of 2020, Lotan introduced NILI LOTAN ♥ NEW YORK in response to the global health crisis facing New York. Feeling compelled to support her city, Lotan established a program and ongoing commitment to donate 15% of profits from limited edition products to NYU Langone Hospital in support of frontline medical workers.

Taking further steps to help the community at large, Nili developed a subsection of her website solely dedicated to using her platform for something greater.





In April, inspired by her desire to love and to give, she launched Nili Lotan Giving Back, a shoppable digital archive of past collections for up to 70% off. This follows the abundance of support she had received from women from around the globe who resonate with the collection and wish to afford it. Each month, 10% of the subsite's profit will go towards a cause or organization that is giving back to communities in need.

Nili Lotan was born and raised in Tel Aviv. After graduating from Shenkar College of Engineering and Design in Tel Aviv, Lotan moved to New York, where she lead design teams for some of the industry's most iconic names, including Ralph Lauren, Liz Claiborne and Nautica.