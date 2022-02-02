A new, spectacular spa opens in the Mamilla Hotel

The perfect place to warm up in the capital during a stormy weather has been found –Akasha Spa. It has received many awards, including ‘one of the most telaxing spas in the world’ by Condé Nast Traveler magazine. Akasha Spa is located in the prestigious Mamilla Hotel, and offers a variety of unique treatments in a holistic, relaxing and pampering atmosphere.



Akasha Spa (Credit: Amit Geron)

The spa was designed by Italian designer Piero Lissoni as a luxury complex offering a unique experience. The spa provides a variety of water treatments in a watsu pool, unique Hammam treatments and a selection of luxury treatments with cosmetics and natural organic products tailored to guests’ individual needs. The unique and harmonious experience of winter treatments is complemented by music and sounds from nature, unique fragrances and soft, relaxing and caressing lighting.