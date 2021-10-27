American Pie's Eugene Levy to work alongside Israel's NICE

NICE, headed by CEO Barak Eilam, one of the largest Israeli companies in the world, has announced its new global campaign, featuring Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy , co-creator and star of the hit comedy series Schitt’s Creek and the film American Pie.

The campaign promotes NICE’s CX one, the company’s cloud platform in the field of customer service and customer experience, with the slogan, “When it comes to customer experience – it’s almost not good enough,” which Levy demonstrates through a series of videos and humorous commercials.

NICE has been collaborating for years with well-known figures in its campaigns and events.

Its annual Interactions client conference, held a few months ago, was hosted by renowned comedian James Corden from the CBS television program Late Late Show and featured legendary football player Tom Brady, the most decorated player in NFL history.

In previous years, NICE hosted American actor Matthew McConaughey, lifestyle priestess Martha Stewart, actor and entrepreneur Ashton Kutcher, and chef Gordon Ramsey, who starred in NICE’s previous campaign.

Currently trading at $17.5 billion, more than 25,000 companies and organizations use NICE’s solutions in over 150 countries. NICE employs 7,000 people worldwide.