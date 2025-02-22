Singer Sidonie Smith channels musical icon Tina Turner

MUST SEE

Singer Sidonie Smith arrived in Berlin from her home in Miami in 2008 for a three-week workshop in vocal technique. She ended up staying for 16 years.

Gearing up for her leading role in the upcoming musical production TINA – Simply the Best, which will be performed around Israel next month, the bubbly Smith jokingly referred to the long-term redirection in a recent Zoom interview: “I don’t have a return ticket yet, so we’ll see.”

Simply the Best is described as a powerful journey through the extraordinary life of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, from her humble beginnings in Tennessee to stardom, first with her then-abusive husband Ike Turner, and then with her rise to legendary diva status. Featuring a seven-piece band, costume changes, and choreography, the show blends stories about Turner’s life with many of her classic songs such as “Proud Mary,” “River Deep – Mountain High,” “Private Dancer,” “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” and “Simply the Best.”

Smith, who has appeared onstage in European productions of Sister Act, Aida, Legally Blonde, Sweeney Todd, Jekyll & Hyde, RENT, and The Bodyguard, is facing a formidable challenge – channeling the Queen of Rock & Roll.

“What I decided as a goal was just to honor her legacy. I don’t know if it’s possible to ‘become’ Tina. But it’s absolutely possible to come together with people who love her work, and put something together that embodies Tina, rather than try to become the legend – because she’s untouchable,” said Smith, who started off her career as a classical violinist. Tina Turner performs during her ''Wildest Dream'' tour concert in Basel, Switzerland July 5, 1996. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER/FILE PHOTO)

“That was my original career path, but I was also in the middle of getting my masters in musical theater and I was singing, which is why I went to Germany 18 years ago,” she said.

“I was trying to learn everything at once, and anywhere there was a chance to improve my singing technique, that’s where I was going to go.”

SMITH CONNECTED with the director of the three-week workshop and stayed in Germany after it was finished. “She was the best singing teacher I’ve ever crossed paths with, and it was just kismet [fate],” she said. “And when you meet someone you can learn from at that level, sometimes you have to make a big leap to continue to grow.”

Since then, she’s built a solid career in musical theater, and during the COVID pandemic, she connected with Netherlands-based producer Nathan Markuszower, who was producing a series of online concerts called Stars From the House. She appeared on two episodes, and when he began casting for the Turner show, he immediately thought of her.

A great singer in literally every style

“She was my only choice,” he said. “She’s so talented and a great singer in literally every style. But most of all, when you put together a production as intensive as this, you want someone fun like her around.”Markuszower, who has spent most of his last few years in Israel studying at Reichman University in a bachelor program in communication and a master's program in government, devised the show to go beyond the commonly used format in tribute shows of the performer staying in character.

“We’re going to tell Tina’s story, about her highs and lows, and everyone who comes will go away with more knowledge about Tina and her life as well as be thoroughly entertained,” he said. “But in between songs, Sidonie will also be telling her own story, and we’ll also likely connect those stories to the situation that has been taking place in Israel for the last year and half.”

Explaining that the production includes Israeli musicians and sound crew, with background vocalists and dancers and other crew members from the Netherlands, Markuszower added that the performers were not hesitant to come to Israel for one of the first pop productions since October 6, 2023, when Bruno Mars appeared at Park Hayarkon – the day before the October 7 massacre.

“There haven’t been any signs of trepidation. Everyone who I’m working with is someone I know well and they all know that I’ve been living here and how much I recommend coming,” he said. “I just told them that until they come for the shows, stay away from reading the Dutch news.”

“We’ll be rehearsing all together in Amsterdam and then flying into Israel for the first show on March 25,” he said.

FOR SMITH, the chance to come perform in Israel is a dream come true.

“Israel’s always been on a long list of places I wanted to visit. But because I live so far from my family in Miami, whenever I get time to travel, it’s always been to go there. Otherwise, I’d get angry emails from my Mama,” she said with a laugh.

Taking on the task of singing with the same gusto as Turner is something Smith is taking in stride, the temporary Tina told The Jerusalem Post. She said that she shouldn’t have a problem performing five nights in a row in Israel.

“Tina had a very special sound, and I’ve been singing through the material in my most natural voice, and slowly introducing the color and accents in her voice,” she said, adding that she’s been using a vocal coach.

“The thing with Tina is that a lot of people assume that because her voice was raspy, it’s also tight and rough. But in reality, she was relaxed and singing like a baby cries. Babies can wail for hours and not get hoarse, because they’re voices and vocal chords are so wide open.”

“What I discovered is that the more you mean the lyrics you’re singing and present it in an authentic style, the healthier the singing becomes. I’ve got the background already based in technique and the specifics of breathing, and now I can transmit the authenticity. So, I have a good five nights of singing in me.”

Compared to fitting into the tight, short sequined dresses that Turner made her trademark, singing should be a breeze.

“TINA – Simply the Best” will be performed in Tel Aviv on March 25-26 at Beit Hahayal, March 27 at the Ashkelon Cultural Center, March 28 at the Haifa Auditorium and March 29 at the Jerusalem Theater. For more information and tickets: https://www.to-mix.co.il/product/tina-theshow/