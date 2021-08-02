Largest mezuzah in the world unveiled and placed at museum in Jerusalem

Yaakov Agam's Mezuzah at the Wolfson Museum of Jewish Art at Heichal Shlomo in Jerusalem. (Yanai Rubha and Perry Mandelbaum)

Paying tribute to the installation, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon, and key donors who make the association’s activities possible, and who contributed to the construction of Agam’s Mezuzah: Haim Taib President of the Mitrelli Group and President of the Menomadin Foundation, and Barak Rosen and Assi Tuchmaier, owners of Israel Canada Group. Also in attendance: Itamar Deutscher, CEO of Electra Group, singer Yehoram Gaon and Rabbi Chaim David Kowalski were each in attendance.

“We want to dedicate this mezuzah and the tens of thousands of mezuzot that the association will install in the coming years to bring people together, for the unity of the Jewish people, and for the souls of the victims of the disaster in Meron,” Taib said. “Although in Israel, one tragic event frequently leads to the next, we must remember the past so that we can learn the lessons and build the future.”

Members of the Or Babayit organization, which has installed mezuzot free of charge in tens of thousands of homes across Israel, marked a decade of its operations earlier this week.In an event held by the organization, the largest mezuzah in the world – designed by the artist Yaakov Agam – was unveiled and placed in the Wolfson Museum of Jewish Art at Heichal Shlomo in Jerusalem.