Some 20 years on, the decadence continues with Batsheva Dance Company

The new season of the performances of the Batsheva Dance Company opened with the show Decadance #21, which included the premiere of 'Zorn'- a short piece to the sounds of original music by John Zorn, created by Ohad Naharin with students from Juilliard.

Ohad Naharin, Batsheva's in-house choreographer, created the first Decadance in 2000, marking a decade of his work with the company, and it included ten excerpts from the works he had created for the company up to that point.

Since then, every season, Naharin returns to Decadance and presents varied adaptations of iconic passages from his works, alongside passages from new works, whose meticulous editing remakes them anew each time.

Naharin explains that the Decadance show deals with the possibility that creation can be perpetual, always in the present, and never final. It is an opportunity to re-examine the diverse materials of the company, to dive into them, to manipulate them, to view them with a fresh look, but never in the same way.

