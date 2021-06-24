Tel Aviv Museum of Art premieres Tom Nesher's premiere film

Guests enjoyed a festive cocktail in the museum’s sculpture garden and a visit to the installation “People I have seen but never met” by international artist Zadok Ben-David.
Among the guests attending the film screening event were Yifat and Roni Irani, the owners of Factory 54 as well as Tom Nesher with her father, director Avi Nesher, and her motherת Iris Nesher.
Also attending were Yossi and Rivi Irani and Dana Blankstein-Cohen, the director of the Sam Spiegel School of Film and Television, where the young director studied as well as Actor Sasson Gabay who returned to Israel after starring on Broadway along with his wife Dafna and his son Adam.
Tania Coen-Uzzielli, director of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, arrived at the event directly from the home of Italian Ambassador Gianluigi Benedetti, where she was honored and received the Order of the Star of Italy by the Italian government.