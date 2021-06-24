Tel Aviv Museum of Art premieres Tom Nesher's premiere film







Guests enjoyed a festive cocktail in the museum’s sculpture garden and a visit to the installation “People I have seen but never met” by international artist Zadok Ben-David. On Tuesday evening, culture, art, and fashion enthusiasts arrived at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art for the premiere of the film “And Now Close Your Eyes,” Tom Nesher ’s short film, produced by FACTORY54.Guests enjoyed a festive cocktail in the museum’s sculpture garden and a visit to the installation “People I have seen but never met” by international artist Zadok Ben-David.









Also attending were Yossi and Rivi Irani and Dana Blankstein-Cohen, the director of the Sam Spiegel School of Film and Television, where the young director studied as well as Actor Sasson Gabay who returned to Israel after starring on Broadway along with his wife Dafna and his son Adam.



Among the guests attending the film screening event were Yifat and Roni Irani, the owners of Factory 54 as well as Tom Nesher with her father, director Avi Nesher , and her motherת Iris Nesher.Also attending were Yossi and Rivi Irani and Dana Blankstein-Cohen, the director of the Sam Spiegel School of Film and Television, where the young director studied as well as Actor Sasson Gabay who returned to Israel after starring on Broadway along with his wife Dafna and his son Adam.