Tel Aviv Museum of Art premieres works of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama

The Tel Aviv Museum of Art was the scene of tremendous excitement this week at the opening of a comprehensive exhibition by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

Yayoi Kusama, 92, is one of the most important and influential artists of our time. This fascinating creator, who has millions of admirers worldwide, is best known for her variations on the pumpkin motif and "Infinity Mirror Rooms" that give the viewer an immersive and mesmerizing multi-sensory experience. Her work encompasses a wide and unusual variety of fields, including painting, collage, sculpture, video, performance, installation, fashion, literature and music.

The exhibition, which extends throughout the Tel Aviv Museum , opened on Monday evening. Members of the Friends' Association of the museum, including many senior members of the Israeli business community, dressed to the nines and arrived to see and be seen. Visitors were welcomed by Tania Cohen-Uzzielli, the museum's director, Susan Landau, the exhibition's curator, and Shachar Molcho and Naama Bar-Or, the exhibition's deputy curators.

Yael and Ron Huldai, Tanya Cohen-Uzzielli and Avigdor Yitzhaki (Credit: Guy Yechieli)

The exhibition was made possible thanks to the generous support of Mifal HaPayis, headed by CPA Avigdor Yitzhaki. Significant support was also provided by Bank Hapoalim, led by CEO Dov Kotler.

The museum also received generous assistance for the presentation of the exhibition in Israel from a number of business people, including Yael and Rami Ungar, who lined up for the opening and continued the evening at the nearby Pastel restaurant to celebrate Yael's birthday with family members; Rachel and Moshe Yanai; Doron and Marian Livnat; Steeve Nassima; Wendy Fisher and the Kirsh Foundation, Racheli Mishori and Leon Kupler; the Moises Y. Safra Foundation; and Irith Rappaport and Glen Perry.



Susan Landau and Koichi Mizushim (Credit: GUY YECHIELI)

Seen at the museum exhibition: Tel Aviv-Yafo Mayor Ron Huldai and his wife Yael; Koichi Mizushima, Japan's Ambassador to Israel, art collectors Mary and Jose Mugrabi, owners of one of the most important art collections in the world; Nathan Bernstein, the New York art collector; Dorit Hakim and Shlomo Kramer, Ronny Douek, Gil Agmon and Orit Elster, Shira and Ishay Davidi, Aviva and Moshe Peterburg and many others.