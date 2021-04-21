National Library of Israel to get floral neighbor with new park

It has now been announced that a unique park, which will include diverse flora and fauna and a 200-seat open-air amphitheater, will be established next to the library, thanks to a $15 million gift from the Idan and Batia Ofer Foundation.

The park, which will cover an area of 1.5 dunams, will be open and accessible to the general public and will serve as a place for gathering, leisure, and recreation in the nature area that will surround the new library.

“We welcome the opportunity to take part in the establishment of the park and are confident that it will provide many moments of peace and inspiration for those who visit,” the Ofers said. “The new park, in collaboration with the National Library, will contribute to the natural beauty of Jerusalem, the eternal capital of Israel.”

In about a year, construction of the new headquarters of the National Library of Israel, located between the Knesset building, the Israel Museum, and the government offices, will be completed.