On Deck offering fellowship for Israeli tech business entrepreneurs

On Deck officially launched in Israel, April 2021, after it appointed Omer Kalderon as the country's manager. Since then it has been promoting fellowships for tech business entrepreneurs who are looking to open their own venture, or just accelerate their career.

The fellowship, a network of networks, offers a series of independent, adjacent communities that help talented, ambitious people start and grow their companies, and accelerate their careers among a cohort of their peers. Think about education meeting community meeting acceleration.

On Deck realized that in 2021 the skills and relationships you need to get ahead are evolving constantly, therefore they built a new approach towards continuous online education delivered through synchronous courses that last from several weeks to a year, hosting cohorts of 100-200 individuals at a time. Highly curated, with an emphasis on peer to peer learning.

The overall fellowship assists tech business entrepreneurs in building an idea, finding partners and securing funding for their projects. The community itself, helps refine the process, product, recruitment and more.

Additionally, the program is combined with a private professional social network, serving as the digital "campus" to the "college” — manufacturing serendipity and enabling discovery between talent and opportunity, knowledge, capital and more.

Along with the release of the program, On Deck has become the place top talent and ambitious entrepreneurs , like Shiva Rajaraman, former CTO of WeWork, Ashley Tolbert senior engineer at Netflix and many more. Since the beginning, more than 5000 fellows have joined the On Deck fellowship programs, founding more than 400 companies (in the last 18 months) who raised over $500m raised from top global investors.

The next On Deck Founder Fellowship (ODF) for early-stage founders is kicking off on Sep 25th.