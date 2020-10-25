The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli delegation of hi-tech entrepreneurs, investors, CEOs visit UAE

The Israeli delegation features 13 CEOs currently heading leading Israeli technology companies in the fields of cyber, finance, insurance and food.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
OCTOBER 25, 2020 19:12
Large delegation led by entrepreneur Erel Margalit and JVP partners, includes 13 CEOs of leading Israeli technology companies in the fields of cyber, fintech, insurtech and foodtech. (photo credit: ELAD GUTMAN)
Large delegation led by entrepreneur Erel Margalit and JVP partners, includes 13 CEOs of leading Israeli technology companies in the fields of cyber, fintech, insurtech and foodtech.
(photo credit: ELAD GUTMAN)
A sizable delegation of Israeli high-tech entrepreneurs, led by venture capitalist Erel Margalit and the Jerusalem Venture Partners group, took off for the United Arab Emirates on Sunday to bolster technology collaboration between Israel and the UAE following the Knesset approval of the US-brokered Abraham Accords.
The Israeli delegation features 13 CEOs currently heading leading Israeli technology companies in the fields of cyber, finance, insurance and food. Other members of the delegation include a former senior Mossad official and Israeli investors from JVP.
The UAE - which is also internationally renowned in the fields of technology and innovation - extended the delegation an olive branch to meet with its senior ministers, so as to foster business ties between the Israel and UAE by way of its top entrepreneurs.
"Hi-tech is the locomotive engine that leads the Israeli economy, so we have a key role in leading relations and cooperation with the Emirates, with an emphasis on partnership," said JVP founder and chairman of Margalit Startup City Margalit.
Margalit added: "I am proud to lead the first Israeli hi-tech delegation to the Emirates. Our companies have been in business contact with the Emirates for a number of years, and now an opportunity has arisen to expand this network of relationships, deepen the ties significantly, and allow more and more Israeli companies and entrepreneurs to be part of this connection and success."
Over the course of their four day stay, the delegation is slated to hold meetings with senior UAE officials and meet their Gulf counterparts in Dubai and Abu Dhabi - holding round table discussions with the latter on Tuesday - in the hopes of further widening the newfound relationship between the two countries following the normalization deal.
Israeli companies involved in the delegation include Earnix, which specializes in insurance technology and banking safety; Up Control, a startup that focuses on remote working networks; Beersheba-based Morphisec, a leader in endpoint protection for organizations; and also from Beersheba, Secret Double Octopus, which specializes in providing biometric solutions for passwords.
While insurance, banking and endpoint protection remain significant points of interest for the UAE, the Emirati government is also attracted to the field of food innovation and technology.
One of the companies participating in the delegation is InnovoPro, an Israeli foodtech innovator that became the first company in the world to market a 70% chickpea-protein concentrate.
Companies worldwide are able to use it in dairy alternatives, meat analogues, sports nutrition, baked goods, snacks, spreads and ice-cream products. Its products have already been launched in the United States, Europe and Israel, and its hoping to break through into the Middle East market as well. JVP is one of its top investors.
"This is not just a business opportunity, but a political opportunity for a new page between the Israeli hi-tech community and the entire Middle East," stressed Margalit. "With us in the delegation, are the CEOs of emerging Israeli hi-tech companies from every field, and I am sure we will create real partnerships here that will contribute to building successful Israeli companies that will propel the Israeli economy forward, precisely during this period, and create more and more new jobs."


Tags Israel technology UAE
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu makes deals at the expense of the country By JPOST EDITORIAL
When America sneezes, does Israel still get pneumonia? By YAAKOV KATZ
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich Yankelevitch to 'Post': Gov't ready to formally listen to World Jewry By OMER YANKELEVICH
Ehud Olmert The Chicago Seven in Jerusalem By EHUD OLMERT
Remembering Rabin, as the 25th anniversary of his assassination approaches By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
2 Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump makes an announcement about his treatment for COVID-19 in Washington last week. October 2020.
3 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
4 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.
5 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by