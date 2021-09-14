What does NYC's Eric Adams have to do with Paris Hilton, James Harden?

New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams is continuing his intensive campaign.
This week he held a series of meetings attended by, among others, NBA star James Harden, Paris Hilton and other celebrities.
Adams also stopped for a joint photo with Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan and British billionaire Jamie Reuben. Adams attended a meeting at the Zero Bond private members club, where he was hosted for dinner by owner Scott Sartiano.
Among those present at the table were British billionaire Jamie Reuben, Equinox CEO Harvey Spevak, public relations executive Ronn Torossian, and Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani.