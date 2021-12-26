‘Not enough being done to implement energy goals’

The government is not doing enough to implement its renewable energy goals, an industry businessman said Sunday.

“Although the government decided that by 2020 electricity production from renewable energy would be 10% of total electricity consumption in Israel, it was actually about 7% of total electricity consumption,” said Nir Peleg, CEO of Enerpoint, at a discussion in the Knesset’s Economics Committee.

Peleg said, “Without economic viability, the developers and facility owners will have no photovoltaic facilities on the roofs of private homes nor commercial roofs to the extent that the government has been talking about.”