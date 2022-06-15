Disney+ streaming service to launch in Israel tomorrow

After a long-awaited announcement, the day has finally come: Disney+ will be available to stream starting tomorrow.

In addition to being launched in Israel, it will also be installed in 42 other countries and 11 territories, including Lebanon, the UAE, Poland, Turkey, Yemen, Jordan and more, according to the Disney+ website.

The streaming platform will also release new titles that can be found in Hebrew.

A subscription to Disney+ allows benefactors outside the United States to watch a range of TV shows and movies, from Marvel to Hannah Montana even Family Guy, which is rated TV-14 “caution is strongly urged for children until 14.”