The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post news-updates
NEWS UPDATES

Disney+ streaming service to launch in Israel tomorrow

By SYDNEY MAUD
Published: JUNE 15, 2022 16:27

After a long-awaited announcement, the day has finally come: Disney+ will be available to stream starting tomorrow. 

In addition to being launched in Israel, it will also be installed in 42 other countries and 11 territories, including Lebanon, the UAE, Poland, Turkey, Yemen, Jordan and more, according to the Disney+ website.

The streaming platform will also release new titles that can be found in Hebrew.

For a full list of the titles available on Disney+, click here.

A subscription to Disney+ allows benefactors outside the United States to watch a range of TV shows and movies, from Marvel to Hannah Montana even Family Guy, which is rated TV-14 “caution is strongly urged for children until 14.”

Nord Stream 1 gas flows stable after Gazprom says it cutting capacity
By REUTERS
06/15/2022 04:51 PM
Elon Musk files appeal to end SEC decree over Twitter posts
By REUTERS
06/15/2022 04:18 PM
Prof. Yoram Weiss appointed as new head of Hadassah Medical Organization
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/15/2022 12:27 AM
Coinbase to cut 1,100 jobs amid turmoil in crypto markets
By REUTERS
06/14/2022 03:33 PM
Ryanair's French cabin crew strike, more than 40 flights cancelled
By REUTERS
06/14/2022 10:52 AM
US intends to issue SpaceX environmental review on June 13
By REUTERS
05/31/2022 05:16 PM
UAE's ADQ to allocate $10 bln in investments
By REUTERS
05/29/2022 10:45 AM
Oil stocks lift European shares but rate-hike worries limit gains
By REUTERS
05/26/2022 10:56 AM
Teva, Allergan reach $161.5 million opioid settlement with West Virginia
By REUTERS
05/25/2022 04:51 PM
Defense Ministry begins work on kindergarten shelters near Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/25/2022 03:50 PM
BBB, Make-A-Wish team up
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2022 08:58 PM
US to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 06:58 PM
US bank profits dip as loan loss provisions jump
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 05:12 PM
EU set to clear without conditions $28.3 bln Oracle, Cerner deal- report
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 05:02 PM
German-Israeli 'Tel Aviv Air' goes bankrupt after one year
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2022 04:56 PM
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by