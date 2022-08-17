The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post news-updates
NEWS UPDATES

US traffic deaths hit a 20-year-high in 2022

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 17, 2022 18:52

Updated: AUGUST 17, 2022 19:00

US traffic deaths jumped about 7% in the first three months of 2022 to 9,560, the highest number of people killed on American roads in a quarterly period since 2002, regulators said on Wednesday in a preliminary estimate.

Traffic deaths have been surging since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said. In 2021, US traffic deaths jumped 10.5% to 42,915, the most people killed on American roads in a single year since 2005.

Traffic deaths have jumped after pandemic lockdowns ended as more drivers engaged in unsafe behavior. Traffic deaths in the first three months of 2022 are up 21% over the 7,893 deaths in the same period in 2020.

Outgoing NHTSA Administrator Steve Cliff said, "we hoped these trends were limited to 2020, but sadly they aren't."

Cliff announced last week he would step down to take on an environmental position in California.

Safety groups wrote to the White House on Friday urging quick action to find a replacement for Cliff.

Governors Highway Safety Association Director Jonathan Adkins said "tragically, the US is on its way to a third straight year of surging roadway deaths. Another new report of an increase in lives lost may feel a bit like Groundhog Day, but we must not become desensitized to the tragedy of roadway deaths."

In 2021, the number of pedestrians killed jumped 13% to 7,342, the highest since 1981. The number of people on bicycles who were killed rose 5% to 985, the most since at least 1980, NHTSA said.

As US roads became less crowded during the pandemic, some motorists perceived police were less likely to issue tickets, experts say, likely resulting in riskier behavior on the roads.

NHTSA research indicates incidents of speeding and traveling without wearing seatbelts were higher than before the pandemic.

Saudi Arabia's PIF, Cain International invest $900m. in Aman Group - PIF
By REUTERS
08/15/2022 10:00 PM
Two key lawmakers want briefing on US safety probes into Tesla
By REUTERS
08/11/2022 07:38 PM
Qatar foreign reserves up 2.79% in July to 211.3 bln riyals
By REUTERS
08/07/2022 11:39 AM
HSBC pretax profit falls 15% in first-half
By REUTERS
08/01/2022 07:11 AM
Saudi Arabia, Russia discuss cooperation ahead of OPEC meeting
By REUTERS
07/29/2022 11:28 AM
Russia fines WhatsApp, Tinder, Snapchat over data storage violations
By REUTERS
07/28/2022 11:12 AM
Iran's 4-month gas export revenue nearly $4 billion
By REUTERS
07/27/2022 10:21 AM
US Senate votes to advance sweeping semiconductor industry bill
By REUTERS
07/26/2022 07:17 PM
Biden to hold virtual meeting with CEOs on chips legislation
By REUTERS
07/25/2022 06:46 PM
Idit catering signs deal with Gilat Satellites
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2022 02:35 PM
Rami Levy to open discount department store network
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2022 02:26 PM
France, UAE sign energy cooperation deal
By REUTERS
07/18/2022 06:40 PM
EU signs deal with Azerbaijan to double gas imports by 2027
By REUTERS
07/18/2022 03:58 PM
UAE establishes $817 mln fund to support space sector
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
07/17/2022 10:52 AM
Kfar Maccabiah to host huge fitness conference
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/14/2022 12:19 AM
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by