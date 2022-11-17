The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Chrysler recalling 280,000 heavy-duty trucks for fire risks

Threats posed by Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks produced between 2020 and 2022/23 have caused a nationwide recall.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 17, 2022 15:13

Updated: NOVEMBER 17, 2022 15:45
Jerry Bill, general manager of Stew Hansen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, poses among a line of Ram trucks in Urbandale (photo credit: REUTERS)
Jerry Bill, general manager of Stew Hansen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, poses among a line of Ram trucks in Urbandale
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Chrysler-parent Stellantis is recalling 280,000 Ram heavy-duty diesel trucks worldwide for fire risks, a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and a company statement showed on Thursday.

The recall covers 2020-2023 Ram 2500 and 2020-2022 Ram 3500 trucks. A build-up of pressure and heat inside the transmission may result in a transmission fluid leak that could spark a vehicle fire. The company has reports of 16 vehicle fires and one minor injury between March and October that may be related to the recall, but no crashes.

The recall covers trucks with 6.7-liter Cummins CMI.N diesel engines and automatic transmissions and includes 248,000 vehicles in the United States.

Stellantis said the leak may be preceded by a warning light and owners observing a warning light should contact dealers. Stellantis said the recall fix is under development.



