5 indicted for beheading ram in psychedelic-fueled neo-Nazi pagan ritual

The five men are members of the Base, considered by many to be one of the most dangerous white supremacist organizations.

By AARON REICH  
APRIL 18, 2021 04:52
Five more men have been indicted in Georgia for what is being described as the ritualistic beheading of a ram while on acid during a ceremony at a white supremacist neo-Nazi paramilitary training camp, local news outlet the Rome News-Tribune reported Thursday.
The men join three others who have already been charged.
According to FBI records presented in court, the five men are members of the "racist anti-governmental group called the Base," and face charges of aggravated animal cruelty and theft, as the ram in question was stolen during an October 2019 training session, the Rome News-Tribune reported.
The ram was reportedly killed in what is being described as a psychedelic-fueled "Norse-pagan ritual," according to VICE News, who had viewed many of the online chat logs between members of the Base.
The group even discussed the theft in these chats, with one saying that the ram, who they named Gar, "was stolen away from his abusive Mexican owner," adding that "He’s with Odin and the Wild Hunt now," according to VICE.
However, an undercover FBI agent had been in attendance, who would later give the information about the gathering to law enforcement.
The Base is considered by many to be one of the most dangerous white supremacist organizations, and has been designated a terrorist organization by Canada. Founded by former FBI analyst Rinaldo Nazzaro, the Base has also been behind numerous antisemitic incidents.
Most notable of these incidents was dubbed "Operation Kristallnacht," which saw the vandalism of synagogues in Wisconsin and Michigan in September 2019 by Richard Tobin.
Tobin later pled guilty, and had also confessed to having driven to a New Jersey mall with a machete that he planned to use to kill Black shoppers.
Jerusalem Post Staff and Marcy Oster/JTA contributed to this report.


Tags drugs white supremacist neo-nazi animal abuse
