The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Woman sues Southwest, says airline ejected her for removing mask to drink water

In her complaint, the woman said that she offered to show the attendant her medical exemption card but was told, "we don't care," and that the attendant objected to her later sipping water.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 19, 2022 01:10

Updated: JANUARY 19, 2022 01:11
A Southwest Airlines plane approaches to land at San Diego International Airport as US telecom companies, airlines and the FAA continue to discuss the potential impact of 5G wireless services on aircraft electronics in San Diego, California, US, January 6, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PHOTO)
A Southwest Airlines plane approaches to land at San Diego International Airport as US telecom companies, airlines and the FAA continue to discuss the potential impact of 5G wireless services on aircraft electronics in San Diego, California, US, January 6, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PHOTO)
Southwest Airlines Co was sued for $10 million on Tuesday by a 68-year-old Florida woman who said the carrier ejected her from a flight because she periodically needed to remove her mask to drink water.
Medora Clai Reading said she was wrongly removed from a Jan. 7, 2021, flight to Palm Beach, Florida, from Washington, D.C. after a hostile flight attendant kept demanding that she keep her mask on despite medical issues, including a heart condition and low blood sugar, requiring that she stay hydrated.
Southwest had no immediate comment, having yet to review the complaint.
Reading's lawsuit in federal court in Brooklyn differs from disputes focused on travelers who are unwilling to wear masks.
: A woman receives protective face masks while she waits in line at a food bank at St. Bartholomew Church, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Elmhurst section of Queens, New York City, New York, US, May 15, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID/FILE PHOTO) : A woman receives protective face masks while she waits in line at a food bank at St. Bartholomew Church, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Elmhurst section of Queens, New York City, New York, US, May 15, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID/FILE PHOTO)
The Federal Aviation Administration said airline crews in 2021 submitted 5,981 reports of unruly passengers, including 4,290 incidents related to masks.
In her complaint, Reading said that she offered to show the attendant her medical exemption card but was told, "we don't care," and that the attendant objected to her later sipping water by shouting: "You were talking!"
Reading said a gate attendant eventually ordered her off the flight, as an unmasked pilot "laughed mockingly" as she tearfully exited.
She said nearby police helped her to a chair and offered water, while commenting that similar occurrences were "happening far too often" and "it is usually Southwest."
Kristina Heuser, a lawyer for Reading, in an interview said a "planeload full of witnesses" saw the encounter, and some may have videotaped it.
Heuser said Southwest's "hostile and abusive" conduct reflected a "COVID insanity" that should not override federal laws protecting people with medical disabilities.
Reading's lawsuit alleges violations of the federal Air Carrier Access Act and various civil rights laws.
The flight attendant, two gate officials and the pilot, none of whom is identified by name, are also defendants.
The case is Reading v Southwest Airlines Co et al, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 22-00265.


Tags airline company lawsuit COVID-19 Masks
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu should take the plea deal - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

BDS is a colonialist movement - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The loss of governability - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yohanan Plesner

Israel’s governmental institutions must be strengthened - opinion

 By YOHANAN PLESNER
Noa Zilberman

Why your soft skills are your strongest skills

 By NOA ZILBERMAN
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: New Omicron sub variant discovered in Israel

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
5

Saudi royal family are descendants of Jews who fought Muhammad - Iranian general

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by