Ukrainian police dog named after Turkish drone

A Kyiv police dog was named after the Turkish Bayraktar drone that the Ukrainian military has reportedly been used to great effect against Russian forces.

"A puppy named Bayraktar, is now working at the Kyiv Region Police Dog Training Center," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced on Twitter. "He senses the approach of the enemy and starts to bark, warning of the danger of the explosions."



A puppy named Bayraktar, is now working at the Kyiv Region Police Dog Training Center. He senses the approach of the enemy and starts to bark, warning of the danger of the explosions.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov emphasized the role that the drones played in Ukrainian war efforts in an address on Wednesday.

"New bayraktars have already arrived in Ukraine and are on combat duty," said Reznikov.