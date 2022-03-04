The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Ukrainian police dog named after Turkish drone

The Turkish Bayraktar drone has reportedly been used to great effect against Russian forces by Ukrainian forces.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 4, 2022 11:58
Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 UCAV (photo credit: Army.com.ua/CC BY 4.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 UCAV
(photo credit: Army.com.ua/CC BY 4.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

A Kyiv police dog was named after the Turkish Bayraktar drone that the Ukrainian military has reportedly been used to great effect against Russian forces.

"A puppy named Bayraktar, is now working at the Kyiv Region Police Dog Training Center," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced on Twitter. "He senses the approach of the enemy and starts to bark, warning of the danger of the explosions."

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov emphasized the role that the drones played in Ukrainian war efforts in an address on Wednesday.

"New bayraktars have already arrived in Ukraine and are on combat duty," said Reznikov.



Tags dogs drone Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

$1 million bounty on Putin offered by Russian businessman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station in Moscow.
2

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
3

Pro-Putin Chechen general who led 'gay purge' killed in Ukraine

General Magomed Tushayev and others.
4

Russia-Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich in Belarus assisting talks at Kyiv's request

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England.
5

Fuel and logistics problems frustrate Russian advance - analysis

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by