Nevada woman stabs date as revenge for Soleimani killing

During police questioning, the suspect said "she wanted revenge" after listening to a song called "Grave Digger," which motivated her to stab the man.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 14, 2022 05:08
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force (photo credit: SAYYED SHAHAB-O-DIN VAJEDI/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
(photo credit: SAYYED SHAHAB-O-DIN VAJEDI/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

A woman in Nevada allegedly stabbed a man she had met on a dating website in retaliation for the US assassination of Iranian general Quasem Soleimani, according to a report on Friday by KLAS-TV.

21-year-old Nika Nikoubin was charged with attempted murder and other offenses after she stabbed a man in the neck while they were having sex.

According to the police report, it was an act of vengeance against US soldiers for Soleimani's death in a drone strike at an airport in Baghdad, Iraq, in 2020.

Quasem Soleimani, one of the most powerful men in Iran, headed the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which is designated a terrorist organization by the US and other countries and has been linked to numerous attacks on foreign soil.

Mourners attend the funeral of Qasem Soleimani (pictured) in Kerbala, Iraq, on January 4 (credit: REUTERS)Mourners attend the funeral of Qasem Soleimani (pictured) in Kerbala, Iraq, on January 4 (credit: REUTERS)

After Nikoubin stabbed the man, he pushed her off of him and ran away to call 911, while she also ran, telling a hotel staff member that she had stabbed someone, the KLAS report said.

During police questioning, Nikoubin said "she wanted revenge" after listening to a song called "Grave Digger," which motivated her to stab the man, the report added.



