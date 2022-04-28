The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Endangered bear beaten to death in Iran, endangered leopard shot dead

A Persian leopard was shot after attacking and injuring a policeman, an endangered brown bear was beaten to death by villagers in the town of Nami

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 28, 2022 20:47

Updated: APRIL 28, 2022 20:49
Brown bear 747 stands in a river hunting for salmon to fatten up before hibernation at Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska, US, September 20, 2020. (photo credit: COURTESY OF US NATIONAL PARK SERVICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Brown bear 747 stands in a river hunting for salmon to fatten up before hibernation at Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska, US, September 20, 2020.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF US NATIONAL PARK SERVICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

in the northern Iranian city of Qaem Shahr, an endangered Persian leopard was shot after attacking and injuring a policeman.

In a video circulated on social media, the panicked leopard can be seen jumping to the ground and trying to escape, causing bystanders to flee in terror.

The leopard "attacked and injured a policeman before fleeing towards a garden," the environment protection spokesman of Mazandaran province, Kamyar Valipur, told the middle east monitor.

"The health situation of the policeman is stable," he added.

Moslem Ahangari, the head of the province's Environmental Protection Unit, said that the leopard "was shot with two bullets to save the life of the police officer".

After being shot twice, the leopard was tranquilized by local environmental authorities and transferred to a nearby wildlife center where it received urgent care, although they were unable to save it.

The environment department is currently trying to find out whether the animal entered the city from the wild, or was being illegally kept as a pet and escaped.

The Persian Leopard, also known as the Caucasian Leopard, is native to Iran, Turkey, parts of the Caucasus and Central Asia, being the largest of its subspecies and is considered the region's apex predator. With a declining population of less than 1,000, it was listed as "Endangered" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 2016.

At about the same time in the Iranian village of Namin in the north-western province of Ardabi, an endangered brown bear was beaten to death by villagers.

"The villagers restrained the animal, they resorted to inappropriate methods and behaviors by chasing, beating and injuring it," according to IRNA

IRNA stated that the villagers used "tools" like a tractor which was used to restrain the bear, causing serious injuries to the animal and breaking its leg, pelvis and damaging its spine.

An image taken at the scene showed the bear pinned under the heavy wheels of a farm tractor in order to pin the animal's back legs to the ground, while being tied around its neck to a digging machine.

Recently, there has been a rise in wild animal sightings in urban areas across Iran, including the sighting of a bear in the southern town of Marvdasht and a wolf attack on two elderly women in Khalkhal, northwestern Iran, Iran's Hamshahri daily newspaper reported 



Tags Iran animals endangered gunshots
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
3

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
4

Russia wants to force Ukrainian POWs to donate blood - Ukrainian official

Ukrainian ombudswoman for human rights Lyudmila Denisova speaks with journalists before the arrival of detained crew members of Ukrainian naval ships, which were seized by Russia's FSB security service in November 2018, outside a court building in Moscow, Russia July 17, 2019.
5

China developing means of saving Earth from asteroids - report

An asteroid is seen near Earth in this artistic illustration.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by