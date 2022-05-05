Kan promotes new season of 'Tehran' with mock Iranian hack

Kan confused many Twitter followers on Thursday morning, leading them to believe that their account had been hacked by Iranian hackers.

In anticipation of the new season of the Emmy-winning show Tehran's new season, Kan started a marketing campaign in which they made it seem that Iranian hackers had hacked the Kan Twitter account and tweeted one tweet an hour for three hours.

The name of the account was changed to The Zionist Channel Kan in both Hebrew and Arabic, and the profile photo was changed to the Iranian flag. The three tweets featured text in both Arabic and Hebrew.

The first tweet was a promotional photo of characters from the show with a caption saying, "We will now allow the enemy's television to air the show this evening which degrades our capital, Tehran, and our holy ground! Today we are destroying one of your electric companies."

The second tweet was a photo of Rita, who is an Israeli-Persian singer, at the Independence Day ceremony on Wednesday night.

PEOPLE PASS a mural of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in Tehran (credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE/WANA VIA REUTERS)

"Yesterday, the traitor singer forgot her sacred land and lit a torch for the Zionists, and this evening, the show that attacks our Tehran," was written in the caption. "You won't have an escape route."

The third tweet showed a photo that was seemingly taken from the show of a woman who was apparently shot dead with the caption, "Cursed Zionists, we will not forgive you for the brave agent who died for the Iranian people. We are happy that not everyone in her family are traitors."

After three hours, the accounts details were changed back to normal, and a new tweet announced that the new season would be starting on Thursday night.