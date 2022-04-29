The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Pro-Iran hackers target Israeli radio station's site on 'Quds Day'

A video replacing the livestreams showed the word "hacked," as well as sirens and several other threatening videos.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: APRIL 29, 2022 00:42

Updated: APRIL 29, 2022 01:14
Video placed by a pro-Iranian hacker group on Israeli websites, April 28, 2022. (photo credit: screenshot)
Video placed by a pro-Iranian hacker group on Israeli websites, April 28, 2022.
(photo credit: screenshot)

Pro-Iranian hackers targeted livestreams on the websites of Israeli radio stations on Thursday night, as Iran and its proxies marked Quds Day.

A video replacing the livestreams showed the word "hacked" and a number of Israeli logos as the sound of a siren played followed by a recording in Arabic and a video of the Temple Mount and a rocket being fired.

The sites targeted included 100FM, 102.5FM, 91FM, Radio Sol and Hidabroot. The livestreams on the first four websites were not working as of the time of writing, while the livestream on the Hidabroot channel was working.

The hacker group behind this attack seems to be "Hackers of Savior," the group that in May 2020 hacked the website of The Jerusalem Post and hundreds of other Israeli websites. In that attack, the group replaced the pages with an anti-Israel video and message in Hebrew and broken English: “The countdown of Israel destruction has begun since a long time ago [sic].”

Video placed by a pro-Iranian hacker group on Israeli websites, April 28, 2022. (credit: screenshot)Video placed by a pro-Iranian hacker group on Israeli websites, April 28, 2022. (credit: screenshot)

A Telegram channel apparently associated with the group posted on Thursday night: "Now hear our voice from the Holy Quds, the capital of Palestine. On radio stations: 100 FM, 96, soel and ..." The post was accompanied by the video that replaced the livestreams on the Israeli sites ending with the text "We will turn all of Palestine into hell for you."

The group threatened that it would "unveil the next surprise in the next few hours" and claimed it had hacked other sites, although all the other sites listed as hacked were working without disruptions as of the time of writing.

The group additionally threatened to release the identification information of millions of Israeli citizens, including bank data and data from the Ashdod and Haifa ports. The data appeared to be fake as cities, not streets are listed under the street section of an image of the datatable shared by the group.

The National Cyber Directorate had warned on Sunday that it expected an increase in cyberattacks on Quds Day and at the end of Ramadan, with attackers operating under the title "#OPJerusalem."

In May 2020, cybersecurity firm Check Point reported that the attack by Hackers of Savior was conducted by nine attackers who had been operating since April of that year. Their profiles seem to connect them to Turkey, North Africa and the Gaza Strip.



Tags Iran cyber warfare cyber security israel computer hacker cyber security hack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
3

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
4

Russia wants to force Ukrainian POWs to donate blood - Ukrainian official

Ukrainian ombudswoman for human rights Lyudmila Denisova speaks with journalists before the arrival of detained crew members of Ukrainian naval ships, which were seized by Russia's FSB security service in November 2018, outside a court building in Moscow, Russia July 17, 2019.
5

China developing means of saving Earth from asteroids - report

An asteroid is seen near Earth in this artistic illustration.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by