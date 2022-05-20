The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Dead sperm whale washes up on Jaffa beach

This is the second dead sperm whale to wash up on an Israeli beach since last July.

By WALLA!
Published: MAY 20, 2022 16:45
A dead sperm whale washes up on Jaffa beach. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
A dead sperm whale washes up on Jaffa beach.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

A dead sperm whale was spotted on the beach in Jaffa on Friday morning after it was spotted on Thursday in the water close to a Herzliya beach.

"A lot of people are here taking pictures," said Sarit, a beachgoer in Jaffa where the whale ended up. "No one has come to take care of it for more than an hour."

"It's ridiculous, it's full of germs, and people are going into the water, climbing over the body and playing."

The whale seemingly died a few days ago and washed up last night. 

This is the second sperm whale that has been found dead on Israel's beaches since last July. Both dead whales join a list of reported sightings of live sperm whales from Israel's beaches in the last year.

A dead sperm whale is removed from Jaffa beach where it washed up. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) A dead sperm whale is removed from Jaffa beach where it washed up. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Miri Kalfa of the Institute for Marine Mammal Research and Assistance Center said that parts of the whale would be taken for research.

"We will take the lower jaw and its teeth for a comparative collection in university," she said. 

Sperm whales are the larges of the toothed whales and the largest toothed predators in the world. Mature males are known to reach up to the length of 20.7 meters and can live for 70 years or more. Sperm whales are also the third-deepest diving mammal known.



Tags beach jaffa death Marine Life
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill

An Israeli F35 aircraft is seen on the runway during "Blue Flag", an aerial exercise hosted by Israel
2

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
3

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
4

What happened to Vladimir Putin?

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin watches a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square on Victory Day, May 9, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
5

Zionists control the world, buy up media outlets, says Mohamed Hadid

Mohamed Hadid (R) and Shiva Safai pose during a photocall before the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 30, 2016

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by