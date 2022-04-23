The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

New feeding spot for humpback whales discovered near South Africa

Whups, grumbles, whup-grumbles and tonals are the names of some of the whale calls picked up by researchers and serve as clues to understand the area's significance.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 23, 2022 11:29

Updated: APRIL 23, 2022 12:17
A humpback whale is seen breaching the water. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A humpback whale is seen breaching the water.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

An analysis of over 600 humpback whale vocalizations found that the Vema Seamount in the southeast Atlantic Ocean, which is located some 1,000 km. west of Cape Town, South Africa, show that it may be a feeding ground used by the whales during their migration southwards between September and November, a new study has found. 

Seamounts are defined as isolated elevations in the open ocean with summits of over 1,000 meters above the sea floor. They that can provide important habitats for whales, dolphins and porpoises, as they are often points of high primary productivity surrounded by deep waters, providing potential food sources for predators, the study explained.

Published in the peer-reviewed online journal JASA Express Letters and conducted by researchers from the universities of Stellenbosch (South Africa) and Exeter (UK), the study focused on the Vema Seamount due to its proximity to a popular migration route used by humpback whales.   

Humpback whales make two types of noises, categorized as "song" and "non-song." Previous studies showed that while migrating, they usually communicated using "song" calls. However, the sounds recorded at the Vema Seamount were nearly all non-song calls, indicating that the area was used for more than just a migration marker and may have served as a midway feeding ground.  

The researchers divided the different calls into five types, four of which were already known to exist in humpback whales: Whups, grumbles, grumble-whups, tonals and impulsive sounds.

A NORTH ATLANTIC right whale and her calf are photographed by a drone operated by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. (credit: GA DEPT. OF NATURAL RESOURCES/TNS)A NORTH ATLANTIC right whale and her calf are photographed by a drone operated by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. (credit: GA DEPT. OF NATURAL RESOURCES/TNS)

Whups are characterized as "brief harmonic upsweeps," meaning a singular call that rises and falls. According to the study, these are widely considered contact calls and could indicate interactions between whales in the area, such as between mothers and their calves.

Grumbles, as the name indicates, are elongated low-frequency pulses that overlap, meaning they do not include distinctive individual pulsed calls. Both whups and grumbles are also produced by whales who are foraging and are common to feeding grounds.

Grumble-whups are calls that begin with a grumble and culminate in a whup; tonals are sounds with narrow bandwidths; and impulsive sounds, which the study discovered for the first time being used by humpback whales, sound like a gunshot. 

According to the study, whale populations are increasingly struggling to find food as natural resources shift and decline. The discovery that Vema and other seamounts serve as temporary feeding grounds and not just navigation markers could lead countries to save the whales by designating entire migration routes as preserved marine ecosystems, the study suggested.



Tags south africa ocean Marine biology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin demands Russia gain control of Jerusalem church as promised

Church of St Alexander Nevsky, Jerusalem.
2

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple
3

Jewish group demands Le Pen remove ‘white supremacist dog whistle’

Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, gestures as she delivers a speech after partial results in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election are announced, in Paris, France, April
4

Noam Chomsky: Ukraine must make concessions to Russia's demands

NOAM CHOMSKY is accused by the author of numerous inaccuracies and the projection of ‘a crippling ideological rigidity.’
5

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by