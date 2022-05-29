Cleaner finds check for NIS 1 million at Jerusalem train station

A cleaner working at the Yitzhak Navon train station in Jerusalem over the weekend found a bank check for NIS 1 million.

The staff of the Yizhak Navon station, where between 15,000 and 20,000 passengers pass through daily, are accustomed to finding lost property and returning it to its owners, but the missing item they found last Thursday surprised even its oldest employees.

On Thursday afternoon, a cleaner working on a routine shift found a wallet and brought it to shift manager Haim Alluf.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

After verifying that the object wasn't suspicious, Alluf opened the wallet to look for ID to return it to the passenger, but was surprised to find inside a bank check for NIS 1 million.

The shift manager tried to find the owner in a number of ways and when that didn't work, he contacted the Israel Railways lost items department Itzik Shitrit who, after consulting with the financial department, contacted the bank that issued the check.

Israeli money bills. (credit: PIXABAY)

The resolution

The check was kept in the station safe over the weekend and a bank representative arrived Sunday morning to collect it.

"As soon as I realized the value of the lost item, I felt a great deal of sympathy with the passenger who must have been in great distress," Alluf said.

"I am proud of the station staff and the cleaner for their integrity and commitment to the passengers." Haim Alluf

"I am proud of the station staff and the cleaner for their integrity and commitment to the passengers."