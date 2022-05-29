The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Cleaner finds check for NIS 1 million at Jerusalem train station

The staff of the Yizhak Navon station, where between 15,000 and 20,000 passengers pass through daily, are accustomed to finding lost property and returning it to its owners.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: MAY 29, 2022 12:06
The first direct train between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv (December 21, 2019). (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A cleaner working at the Yitzhak Navon train station in Jerusalem over the weekend found a bank check for NIS 1 million.

The staff of the Yizhak Navon station, where between 15,000 and 20,000 passengers pass through daily, are accustomed to finding lost property and returning it to its owners, but the missing item they found last Thursday surprised even its oldest employees.

On Thursday afternoon, a cleaner working on a routine shift found a wallet and brought it to shift manager Haim Alluf. 

After verifying that the object wasn't suspicious, Alluf opened the wallet to look for ID to return it to the passenger, but was surprised to find inside a bank check for NIS 1 million.

The shift manager tried to find the owner in a number of ways and when that didn't work, he contacted the Israel Railways lost items department Itzik Shitrit who, after consulting with the financial department, contacted the bank that issued the check.

Israeli money bills. (credit: PIXABAY) Israeli money bills. (credit: PIXABAY)

The resolution

The check was kept in the station safe over the weekend and a bank representative arrived Sunday morning to collect it.

"As soon as I realized the value of the lost item, I felt a great deal of sympathy with the passenger who must have been in great distress," Alluf said. 

"I am proud of the station staff and the cleaner for their integrity and commitment to the passengers."

Haim Alluf

"I am proud of the station staff and the cleaner for their integrity and commitment to the passengers."



Tags Jerusalem train Money
