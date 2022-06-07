The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Indian commercial taken down following mass criticism over rape culture

This faced mass criticism from some of the biggest Bollywood stars for using a sexist and outdated narrative of objectifying a woman and even seemingly threatening her with sexual assault.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 7, 2022 12:18
Priyanka Chopra attends the Oscar de la Renta runway show during fashion week in New York, US, September 10, 2019. (photo credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)
Priyanka Chopra attends the Oscar de la Renta runway show during fashion week in New York, US, September 10, 2019.
(photo credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)

A controversial commercial for an Indian cologne brand was taken off the air after it received a massive international wave of criticism over promoting rape culture.

The commercial shows a gaggle of men hovering around a woman in a store, saying, "We're four and there's only one. Who will take the shot?"

She turns around, alarmed, only to find that they were speaking about a cologne by the name of Shot sitting beside her on the shelf.

Criticism

This faced mass criticism from some of the biggest Bollywood stars for using a sexist and outdated narrative of objectifying a woman and even seemingly threatening her with sexual assault.

Famed Indian movie star Richa Chadha called the commercial "filth", saying, "To make an ad, a brand goes through several layers of decision making. Creatives, script, agency, client, casting.

"DOES EVERYONE THINK RAPE IS A JOKE?" she continued in her now-viral tweet. "This brand, the agency that made this ad need to be sued for the filth they're serving."

Internationally acclaimed film star Priyanka Chopra also expressed outrage at the advertisement.

"Shameful and disgusting," she tweeted. "How many levels of clearances did it take for this commercial to be green lit. How many people thought this was ok? I’m so glad that it was called out and now the ministry has taken it down."

Indeed, the commercial was taken off the air, though the company did not take kindly to the wave of backlash. In a statement released after the advertisement was taken down, the cologne company claimed that they were not promoting rape culture, and that the commercial was "wrongly perceived" by those who believed so.

"We, the brand Layer'r SHOT would like to inform one and all that only after due and mandatory approvals, we have aired the advertisements, wherein, we never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments or feelings or outrage any women's modesty or promote any sort of culture, as wrongly perceived by some," the statement read.

They nevertheless apologized for airing the tasteless advertisement.



Tags rape india commercial Bollywood
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Russian naval landing force ready for 'intended tasks' - report

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014
2

Taiwan jets scramble as 30 Chinese aircraft enter air defense zone

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022
3

Laser air defense will 'bankrupt' enemies firing rockets - Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Magen Or platform
4

France: Four neo-Nazis arrested for planning 'Jew hunt' during soccer match

Finnish neo-nazis start their Independence Day march with swastika flags in Helsinki, Finland December 6, 2018
5

Why is Iran showing off a 'secret' drone base? - analysis

Iran's Army chief, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri visit an underground site with drones at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on May 28, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by