14-year-old tiger dies of COVID-19 in Ohio

A 14-year-old tiger at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio died of complications fromCOVID-19, the zoo informed Wednesday.

The tiger named Jupiter died at the Columbus Zoo after developing pneumonia caused by COVID-19, "he is the first animal at the zoo to succumb to COVID-19," the zoo said in a Facebook post.

"Jupiter had been on long-term treatment for chronic underlying illnesses, which made him more susceptible to this virus," the zoo added.

He lived a full life

Jupiter, born at the Moscow Zoo was only two weeks shy of celebrating his 15 birthday.

He left behind nine cubs, (six were born at the Columbus Zoo), contributing to the future of this endangered species.

Siberian Tigers or Amur tigers like Jupiter live 10 to 14 years in the wild. In captivity, they can live up to 20 years, but their average life expectancy is 14-16 years, according to the Wildcats Conservation Alliance.

Änimals that are the most susceptible to contracting COVID-19 are cats, great apes, and mustelids like otters and wolverines, therefore from now on Columbus Zoo staff working with such animals will wear masks when within six feet of these animals, the zoo stated.